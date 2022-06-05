Wales Qualify For FIFA World Cup After 64-Year Exile By Beating Ukraine In Play-Off Final

Wales will compete in a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1956 later this year after beating Ukraine in their qualifying play-off final.

An Andriy Yarmolenko own goal, induced by a Gareth Bale free-kick, gave Wales a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute and they held on for a priceless victory.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was unquestionably the man of the match, after making NINE saves as Wales held firm under constant late pressure.

Wayne Hennessey made nine saves as Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to reach the 2022 World Cup IMAGO/PA Images/David Davies

Wales will be in Group B at Qatar 2022 along with the USMNT, England and Iran.

Bale and Co will start their campaign against the USA on November 21, before meeting Iran four days later.

Wales and England will then contest an all-British clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

Wales' players pictured in a team huddle before their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Both Wales and Ukraine entered this play-off tournament after finishing second in their respective five-team qualifying groups.

Wales were behind Belgium, but above the Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Ukaine were runners up in a group that contained Kazakhstan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland and France.

Wales beat Austria 2-1 in their play-off semi-final in March, before Ukraine got the better of Scotland with a 3-1 win in Glasgow last week.

That set up Sunday's winner-takes-all clash in Cardiff.