Skip to main content

Wales Qualify For FIFA World Cup After 64-Year Exile By Beating Ukraine In Play-Off Final

Wales will compete in a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1956 later this year after beating Ukraine in their qualifying play-off final.

An Andriy Yarmolenko own goal, induced by a Gareth Bale free-kick, gave Wales a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute and they held on for a priceless victory.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was unquestionably the man of the match, after making NINE saves as Wales held firm under constant late pressure.

Wayne Hennessey pictured making a save for Wales during their 1-0 win over Ukraine

Wayne Hennessey made nine saves as Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to reach the 2022 World Cup

Wales will be in Group B at Qatar 2022 along with the USMNT, England and Iran.

Bale and Co will start their campaign against the USA on November 21, before meeting Iran four days later.

Wales and England will then contest an all-British clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

Wales' players pictured in a team huddle before their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine in June 2022

Wales' players pictured in a team huddle before their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine

Both Wales and Ukraine entered this play-off tournament after finishing second in their respective five-team qualifying groups.

Wales were behind Belgium, but above the Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Ukaine were runners up in a group that contained Kazakhstan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland and France.

Wales beat Austria 2-1 in their play-off semi-final in March, before Ukraine got the better of Scotland with a 3-1 win in Glasgow last week.

That set up Sunday's winner-takes-all clash in Cardiff.

Wales' players pictured in a team huddle before their World Cup qualifying play-off final against Ukraine in June 2022
News

Wales Qualify For FIFA World Cup After 64-Year Exile By Beating Ukraine In Play-Off Final

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Zsolt Nagy (left) and Reece James pictured on the floor after the England defender was penalized for a foul on the Hungary player
Watch

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England - Watch Penalty Call Given Against Reece James

By Robert Summerscales51 minutes ago
Gareth Bale pictured taking a free-kick for Wales that resulted in an own goal scored by Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko in the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off in June 2022
Watch

Watch Gareth Bale Free-Kick Lead To Andriy Yarmolenko Own Goal In World Cup Play-Off

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Rafael Nadal pictured in action at Roland Garros during the 2022 final of the French Open
News

Robert Lewandowski And Marco Verratti Watch Rafael Nadal Enhance Records At French Open

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Gerard Pique and Shakira pictured together at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2011
News

Shakira And Gerard Pique Hire Lawyers With Singer Keen To Leave Barcelona After Break-Up

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Andreas Cornelius celebrates after scoring twice to help Denmark beat France in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark - Watch Andreas Cornelius Outshine Karim Benzema In Paris

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured during his first game at Austria manager - a 3-0 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria - Watch Ralf Rangnick Make Dream Start In Nations League

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland - Watch Memphis Depay Shine In Nations League Rout

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Pierluigi Gollini pictured playing his final game for Tottenham Hotspur - in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in January 2022
Transfer Talk

Thirteen Players Leave Tottenham As Pierluigi Gollini Returns To Atalanta

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022