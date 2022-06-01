Skip to main content

Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

Ukraine played their first competitive game of 2022 on Wednesday and it was a big one.

Ten weeks after it had been originally scheduled, the World Cup qualifying semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine took center stage at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

That game was just 33 minutes old when West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored a brilliant goal to give Ukraine a 1-0 lead.

Yarmolenko timed his run to perfection to stay onside, before controlling a lofted Ruslan Malinovskyi through pass with his first touch.

With Craig Gordon well off his line, Yarmolenko's second touch then saw him execute a fine lob.

The winner of the match will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Whoever triumphs in Cardiff will take Europe's final spot at Qatar 2022 and a place in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran.

No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland in June 2022

No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland

Angel Di Maria (left) is hugged by Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina in 2022's Finalissima match against Italy
Watch

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina - Watch The Goals That Won Finalissima For Lionel Messi And Co

By Robert Summerscales13 minutes ago
No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland in June 2022
Watch

Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

How Son Heung-Min Missed Out On PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022
News

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured warming up ahead of Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy at Wembley
News

What Is Finalissima? CONMEBOL And UEFA's Cup Of Champions Explained

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Manchester United's no.6 Paul Pogba pictured leaving the field during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Kurt Zouma pictured (center) leaving Thames Magistrates Court on June 1, 2022 after being sentenced to 180 hours of community service for cat abuse
News

Kurt Zouma Avoids Jail But Is Banned From Keeping Cats For Five Years

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
A general view of the Puskas Arena ahead of Hungary vs England in September 2021
News

How 30,000 Hungary Fans Have Got Tickets For England Game Despite UEFA Stadium Ban

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in action against Reims in January 2022 - his first game for PSG after testing positive for COVID
News

Lionel Messi Explains How COVID Affected His Performance During First Season At PSG

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago