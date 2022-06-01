Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

Ukraine played their first competitive game of 2022 on Wednesday and it was a big one.

Ten weeks after it had been originally scheduled, the World Cup qualifying semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine took center stage at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

That game was just 33 minutes old when West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored a brilliant goal to give Ukraine a 1-0 lead.

Yarmolenko timed his run to perfection to stay onside, before controlling a lofted Ruslan Malinovskyi through pass with his first touch.

With Craig Gordon well off his line, Yarmolenko's second touch then saw him execute a fine lob.

The winner of the match will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Whoever triumphs in Cardiff will take Europe's final spot at Qatar 2022 and a place in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran.