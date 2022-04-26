Watch Karim Benzema's Panenka That Left EPL Penalty King Stunned By "Arrogance"

Former penalty specialist Alan Shearer was shocked and impressed by the "sheer arrogance" shown by Karim Benzema at the Etihad Stadium.

Benzema scored twice in Real's 4-3 first-leg loss to Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final.

His second goal came from the penalty spot as he cheekily chipped a Panenka past City keeper Ederson.

It was a bold move by the Frenchman, especially after he had seen two of his penalties saved during Real's 3-1 win over Osasuna last week. He also missed one in a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo earlier in the month.

But those failures did not appear to have dented Benzema's confidence.

Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer in terms of penalties, 56, and overall goals, 260.

The recording-breaking former Blackburn and Newcastle star told BBC Sport: "After missing three penalties this month, all I can do is chuckle and think 'I cannot believe Karim Benzema has just done that'.

"The sheer arrogance of it but also the belief and the ability to do that. He seems to be getting better and better. The sheer audacity! It was incredible."

Benzema has scored 41 goals in 41 games for Real this season.

His most prolific club campaign prior to this season saw him score 32 times in 52 games in 2011/12.