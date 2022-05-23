Skip to main content

Watch Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Give Rare TV Interview

The owners of Manchester United are rarely seen or heard but Sky News managed by extract some words out of one of them this week.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005 when Malcolm Glazer took hold of a majority stake in the club via investment company Red Football Ltd.

Since his death in 2014, United have been owned by his six children - Avram, Joel, Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward Glazer.

Sky News business correspondent Paul Kelso approached Avram Glazer on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Their brief chat took place less than 24 hours after United had completed their worst season in Premier League history with a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

New manager Erik ten Hag was at Selhurst Park to watch that game and Avram Glazer is confident that he will "do a great job".

Paul Kelso: "Are you disappointed with Manchester United's season.

Avram Grant: "I don't think this is the time to talk about that. 

Paul Kelso: "The fans are very disappointed. You're the owner of the club. Are you disappointed?

Avram Grant: "It is a disappointing season. A disappointing season for everyone and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season."

Paul Kelso: "Are you confident that in Erik ten Hag you have the right man to do that?

Avram Grant: "Yes. That's why we hired him. He'll do a great job."

Paul Kelso: "What about money for new players? Are you able to invest?"

Avram Grant: "We've always spent the money necessary to buy new players. Thanks very much.

Paul Kelso: "Thank you very much indeed, Mr Glazer."

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer pictured at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix in May 2022

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer pictured at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix in May 2022

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer pictured at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix in May 2022
Watch

Watch Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Give Rare TV Interview

By Robert Summerscales25 seconds ago
A general view of Villa Park before the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

When Does New Premier League Season Start? Key Dates Confirmed Including World Cup Break

By Robert Summerscales26 minutes ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions in May 2022
Watch

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Locker Room Speech After AC Milan Win Serie A Title

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) faces the media alongside Kylian Mbappe in May 2022
News

Nasser Al-Khelaifi Says Kylian Mbappe Did Not Choose PSG For Money As He Aims Dig At La Liga

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Manchester City's players pictured parading their Premier League trophy from an open-top bus 24 hours after winning it on the final day of the 2021/22 season
News

Manchester City Take Premier League Trophy On Open-Top Bus Parade

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured at his PSG press conference in May 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Changed His Mind To Choose PSG Over Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Steve McClaren pictured in 1999
News

Manchester United Rehire Sir Alex Ferguson's Right Hand Man As Erik Ten Hag Assistant

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021
News

Man City Fan Noel Gallagher "Covered In Blood" After Celebrating Too Hard With Ruben Dias' Dad

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022
News

Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago