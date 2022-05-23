Watch Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Give Rare TV Interview

The owners of Manchester United are rarely seen or heard but Sky News managed by extract some words out of one of them this week.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005 when Malcolm Glazer took hold of a majority stake in the club via investment company Red Football Ltd.

Since his death in 2014, United have been owned by his six children - Avram, Joel, Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward Glazer.

Sky News business correspondent Paul Kelso approached Avram Glazer on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Their brief chat took place less than 24 hours after United had completed their worst season in Premier League history with a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

New manager Erik ten Hag was at Selhurst Park to watch that game and Avram Glazer is confident that he will "do a great job".

Paul Kelso: "Are you disappointed with Manchester United's season.

Avram Grant: "I don't think this is the time to talk about that.

Paul Kelso: "The fans are very disappointed. You're the owner of the club. Are you disappointed?

Avram Grant: "It is a disappointing season. A disappointing season for everyone and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season."

Paul Kelso: "Are you confident that in Erik ten Hag you have the right man to do that?

Avram Grant: "Yes. That's why we hired him. He'll do a great job."

Paul Kelso: "What about money for new players? Are you able to invest?"

Avram Grant: "We've always spent the money necessary to buy new players. Thanks very much.

Paul Kelso: "Thank you very much indeed, Mr Glazer."