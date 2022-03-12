Skip to main content

Watch Man United Hat-Trick That Made Cristiano Ronaldo World Soccer's Top Scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo made history with his 59th career hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

That he has scored 59 hat-tricks was not the record, although it is impressive.

Also impressive is that fact the 37-year-old has now scored hat-tricks in each of the last 13 calendar years.

The record that Ronaldo broke was men's professional soccer's all-time goals record.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal of the game in Man United's 3-2 win over Spurs

Before Saturday, Ronaldo sat one goal behind former Austrian-Czech forward Josef Bican, who had scored 805 goals that were officially recognized by FIFA.

Some dispute that figure and claim that Bican scored many more than 805.

But there was no disputing Ronaldo's greatness at Old Trafford on Saturday as, in front of NFL legend Tom Brady, he struck three times to see off Spurs.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Hat-Trick

Ronaldo's first goal was his best of the game as he beat keeper Hugo Lloris from long range.

Ronaldo's second was a tap-in but he needed to show speed, anticipation and desire to get to Jadon Sancho's low cross.

Ronaldo's third goal almost saw the roof lifted off Old Trafford.

With the score tied at 2-2 and Spurs looking like the more dangerous side, Ronaldo popped up with a powerful header to turn the game in his team's favor.

Watch Man United Hat-Trick That Made Cristiano Ronaldo World Soccer's Top Scorer

