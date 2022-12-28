Skip to main content

Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

Marquinhos scored on his return to club soccer less than three weeks after his World Cup campaign ended in penalty heartbreak.

The defender failed to convert a spot-kick as Brazil were beaten by Croatia in a penalty shootout at the quarter-final stage of Qatar 2022.

Brazil captain Neymar was pictured in tears after that game.

But Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marquinhos headed home from a Neymar free-kick 14 minutes into the game.

Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in December 2022

Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg

Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in December 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

By Robert Summerscales
Datro David Fofana pictured in action for Molde in November 2022
Watch

Who Is David Datro Fofana? Watch New Chelsea Striker's Best Goals For Molde

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi stayed in room B201 at Qatar University during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured answering questions about Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference on the eve of Manchester United's EPL game at Chelsea in October 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January

By Robert Summerscales
Reece James pictured shaking hands with manager Graham Potter after being subbed off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December 2022
News

Chelsea Boss Graham Potter "Concerned" By Reece James Injury Setback

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in December 2022
Watch

Highlights: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest - Marcus Rashford And Casemiro Dominate

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December 2022
Watch

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured playing for Holland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer

By Robert Summerscales
Arsene Wenger pictured (center) among the crowd at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal's win over West Ham on Boxing Day in 2022
News

Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham

By Robert Summerscales