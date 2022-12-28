Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

Marquinhos scored on his return to club soccer less than three weeks after his World Cup campaign ended in penalty heartbreak.

The defender failed to convert a spot-kick as Brazil were beaten by Croatia in a penalty shootout at the quarter-final stage of Qatar 2022.

Brazil captain Neymar was pictured in tears after that game.

But Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos headed home from a Neymar free-kick 14 minutes into the game.