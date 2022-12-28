Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game After World Cup

Kylian Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.

Mbappe found the net in the sixth minute of added time to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

The goal came from a penalty kick that Mbappe had won himself when he was fouled by Gerzino Nyamsi.

It was Mbappe's 28th goal of the season.

Kylian Mbappe pictured converting a penalty kick to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in December 2022

Kylian Mbappe pictured converting a penalty kick to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Eight of those goals had come at the World Cup in Qatar where Mbappe won the Golden Boot but failed to lead France to the main prize, despite scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fellow PSG forward Lionel Messi was Argentina's star man at the World Cup.

But Messi did not feature against Strasbourg as he was still on holiday.

PSG took the lead in the 14th minute when Marquinhos headed home from a Neymar free-kick.

Marquinhos then leveled the scores with an own goal early in the second half before Neymar was sent off for PSG on 63 minutes.

But Mbappe had the final word as PSG moved eight points clear at the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe pictured warming up ahead of PSG's game against Strasbourg in December 2022

Mbappe pictured warming up ahead of PSG's game against Strasbourg

Kylian Mbappe pictured converting a penalty kick to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in December 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game After World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured after scoring for Manchester City at Leeds United in December 2022
News

Erling Haaland Sets New EPL Record By Reaching 20 Goals In Just 14 Games

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured (center) diving during PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg in December 2022
News

Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured during his final game for PSV in November 2022 before moving to Liverpool
News

Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer

By Robert Summerscales
Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in December 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

By Robert Summerscales
Datro David Fofana pictured in action for Molde in November 2022
Watch

Who Is David Datro Fofana? Watch New Chelsea Striker's Best Goals For Molde

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi stayed in room B201 at Qatar University during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured answering questions about Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference on the eve of Manchester United's EPL game at Chelsea in October 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January

By Robert Summerscales
Reece James pictured shaking hands with manager Graham Potter after being subbed off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December 2022
News

Chelsea Boss Graham Potter "Concerned" By Reece James Injury Setback

By Robert Summerscales