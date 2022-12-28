Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
Neymar was sent off for the fifth time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday.
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
His first was catching Adrien Thomasson in the face with a flailing arm on 61 minutes.
Less than two minutes later, Neymar dived in an attempt to win PSG a penalty kick.
Experienced referee Clement Turpin did not fall for it and swiftly dismissed Neymar from the game.