Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

Neymar was sent off for the fifth time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday.

The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.

His first was catching Adrien Thomasson in the face with a flailing arm on 61 minutes.

Less than two minutes later, Neymar dived in an attempt to win PSG a penalty kick.

Experienced referee Clement Turpin did not fall for it and swiftly dismissed Neymar from the game.