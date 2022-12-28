Skip to main content

Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

Neymar was sent off for the fifth time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday.

The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.

His first was catching Adrien Thomasson in the face with a flailing arm on 61 minutes.

Less than two minutes later, Neymar dived in an attempt to win PSG a penalty kick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Experienced referee Clement Turpin did not fall for it and swiftly dismissed Neymar from the game.

Paris Saint-German forward Neymar pictured in May 2022
News

Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured during his final game for PSV in November 2022 before moving to Liverpool
News

Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer

By Robert Summerscales
Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in December 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them

By Robert Summerscales
Datro David Fofana pictured in action for Molde in November 2022
Watch

Who Is David Datro Fofana? Watch New Chelsea Striker's Best Goals For Molde

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi stayed in room B201 at Qatar University during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured answering questions about Cristiano Ronaldo during a press conference on the eve of Manchester United's EPL game at Chelsea in October 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January

By Robert Summerscales
Reece James pictured shaking hands with manager Graham Potter after being subbed off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December 2022
News

Chelsea Boss Graham Potter "Concerned" By Reece James Injury Setback

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in December 2022
Watch

Highlights: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest - Marcus Rashford And Casemiro Dominate

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December 2022
Watch

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid

By Robert Summerscales