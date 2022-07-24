Skip to main content

Watch Raphinha Score Clasico Golazo To Send Barcelona Fans Wild In Las Vegas

Raphinha described his transfer from Leeds to Barcelona as the realization of a "childhood dream" last week.

Those words, given in an interview with fcbarcelona.com, were said before he had even kicked a ball in the club's famous colors.

He has since made a dream start to his Barcelona career on the pitch.

After scoring a goal and claiming two assists in a 6-0 win over Inter Miami on Tuesday, Raphinha got his first taste of a Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazilian playmaker was handed a start against Real Madrid and it took him just 27 minutes to steal the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Some strong Barca pressing pushed Eder Militao into making a loose cross-field pass, which Raphinha controlled beautifully 25 yards from goal.

If his first touch was good, his second was stupendous and he cracked a fierce strike into the top corner of the net, beating Thibaut Courtois at full stretch.

Raphinha pictured shooting to score a brilliant goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in his first ever Clasico in July 2022

