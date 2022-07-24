Skip to main content

Barcelona Claim Deserved Pre-Season Win Over Real Madrid In Las Vegas Clasico

Barcelona claimed pre-season bragging rights by beating rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in front of a boisterous Las Vegas crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

A stunning strike from Raphinha was ultimately the difference between the sides after the ex-Leeds star found the top corner from 25 yards midway through the first half.

Barca were deserving of their victory on the balance of play. Xavi Hernandez's side had six shots on target, while Real failed to register any.

Barcelona's team photo taken ahead of their pre-season game against Real Madrid in Las Vegas in July 2022

Real Madrid's starting XI pictured before their game against Barcelona in Las Vegas in July 2022

Barcelona had started the game as favorites, according to bookmakers.

That was partly because Barca were further along in their pre-season journey than Real, having returned to training earlier than their rivals.

But also because Barca had their world-class no.9 up front - although Robert Lewandowski wore no.12 on his debut - while Real left Karim Benzema out of their matchday squad and opted to start with Eden Hazard as a central striker instead.

All eyes were on Lewandowski and it took him just 10 minutes to produce his first moment of magic as he powered past David Alaba on the halfway line, only to be denied by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Federico Valverde went close at the other end by striking the post.

But Barca took the lead on 27 minutes when Raphinha scored his second goal on his second appearance since signing from Leeds.

And what a goal it was.

Some strong Barca pressing pushed Eder Militao into making a loose cross-field pass, which Raphinha controlled beautifully 25 yards from goal.

If his first touch was good, his second was stupendous as he cracked a fierce strike into the top corner of the net, beating Courtois at full stretch.

Raphinha (right) pictured celebrating with his Barcelona teammates after scoring against Real Madrid in Las Vegas in July 2022

Raphinha (right) pictured celebrating with his Barcelona teammates after scoring a goal

Lewandowski was subbed off at half time and the game lost its rhythm in the second period due to both sides making wholesale changes.

Courtois was the only player on either side to both start and finish the game on the pitch.

It may have lost its rhythm but the game did not lose its edge and tensions threatened to boil over on multiple occasions, with five players shown yellow cards.

The Vegas crowd were split quite evenly in terms of support but Barca defender Gerard Pique was loudly booed every time he touched the ball.

