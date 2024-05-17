The Markcast Podcast: Who’s on Chopping Block in Potential UFL Expansion, Relocation?
As we approach the end of the UFL 2024 season it’s time to look ahead to the future of the UFL in terms of team expansion and relocation.
We bring on John Lewis of John Lewis Sports to ask the question: Which teams and cities would survive the chopping block in a future 2025 UFL season? We also welcome CFL Hall of Fame reporter Dan Ralph onto the program to chat the latest with Shawn Lemon and the Montreal Alouettes as well as the Toronto Argonauts' season outlook without Chad Kelly as their starting QB for at least the foreseeable future.
