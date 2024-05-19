UFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas
Winning has never been sweeter for the Arlington Renegades as they head into Week 8, taking on the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday.
The Renegades lit it up last week against the Memphis Showboats winning 47-23. Quarterback Luis Perez enters the weekend as the league’s leader in passing yards (1,626) and tied for second in touchdown passes (10). Despite the team entering the game with a 1-6 record, Arlington is second in the UFL in total offense, averaging 311 yards per game.
San Antonio did not play as well last week, but the team pulled off a nine-point comeback to beat the Houston Roughnecks 15-12. The struggles with Quinten Dormady were apparent, but Kevin Hogan played in relief and led the team to a win as the Brahmas entered the week with a 5-2 record. Running back John Lovett has come on strong as he is second in the UFL in rushing yards with 385. Don’t sleep on the defense as they are third in the league in total defense (261.1).
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas Preview
Game Information
Line: Brahmas -3.5, O/U 46
Date/Location: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Kickoff Time: 4:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: Fox, Fox Sports App
Injury Report
Two players will be out for the Renegades for their Week 8 matchup. Running back Leddie Brown is out with a right knee injury and sack leader Jalen Redmond is once again out with a left ankle injury. Redmond was limited in practice Friday, meaning he is inching closer to getting back on the field.
San Antonio is taking a hit with its wide receiver position as Justin Smith (right calf) and Landen Akers (concussion) will be out. Another player who won’t play is defensive tackle Taron Vincent (illness). Additionally, cornerback Darius Phillips (left groin) is doubtful.
Depth Charts
There are not many changes for the Renegades in the starting lineup as the only big note is Devin Darrington at backup running back for De’Veon Smith with Brown not playing.
Dormady is holding his starting position at quarterback, but don’t be surprised if Hogan gets more playing time on Sunday. BoPete Keyes and Corey Mayfield Jr. will start at cornerback for the Brahmas. The running back position has an addition with Anthony McFarland Jr. active after dealing with injuries during the season, and he will back up Lovett with Morgan Ellison is third on the depth chart. On another note, center Sam Tecklenburg will still start, but opening-day starter Alex Mollette is the backup as he might be close to playing once again.
Keys to Victory
Arlington has improved on offense with Perez slinging the ball better than he has ever done it in his career in spring football. The Renegades defense went from being the worst to sixth which is good improvement, but the front seven will be challenged to stop John Lovett and the running game.
Dormady must pick it up in the passing game, with six interceptions to three touchdowns. Hogan should be ready for additional playing time if Dormady struggles. Defensively, the secondary will need to be up to the task of the Renegades’ top passing unit.
Prediction
This is not an automatic win for the Brahmas as the Renegades are starting to pick up steam as a team. San Antonio has struggled on offense as it struggled at the end of last season when the Brahmas were the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL. Arlington will challenge San Antonio, but the Renegades have shown fans too many times they were unable to close out games correctly, while the Brahmas have been clutch in those moments.
San Antonio Brahmas 20, Arlington Renegades 18
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
