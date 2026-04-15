10 Best WWE WrestleMania Stages of All-Time

It's WrestleMania week!

WrestleMania 42 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend on April 18 and April 19. The show's main events? Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night one. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on night two.

WWE will have special events and happenings all week long in Las Vegas, and for the wrestling fans traveling to Vegas for their pro wrestling fix, that will also include a variety of independent wrestling festivals, events, and fan expos.

WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas | WWE.com

There's an allure to WrestleMania that other live entertainment events don't have. There is pageantry. There are bright lights. WrestleMania feels like history.

Over the years, one of the ways WWE has made the WrestleMania brand stand out has been through the set. The WrestleMania stage has been a production element that WWE has innovated over the years. Now, the stage reveal is a key element of WrestleMania week for the company. The stage reveal not only gets hits from major media outlets like ESPN, but it also blows up social media and drives numbers there, too.

WWE will reveal the stage for WrestleMania 42 later this week. In the meantime, we got to thinking. What was the greatest WrestleMania stage ever? It was nearly impossible to land on one, so here are the top 10 ranked.

Do you agree?

10. WrestleMania 3 - Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan

Ok, so there wasn't really a stage for this show like we know the stages to be now. However, you know exactly why this show is here. It's the iconic blue staging platform that wheeled stars out to the ring and back to the locker room because the journey to the ring in the Pontiac Silverdome was so darn long. Hulk Hogan walked out for the main event against Andre The Giant, but even he was rolled back.

This little blue stage was small, but mighty. Small because it was, well, small. Mighty because its small size emphasized the magnitude of WrestleMania 3. The still shots around it capture the size of the record-setting crowd of about 90,000, depending on who you believe.

9. WrestleMania 9 - Caesar's Palce in Las Vegas, Nevada

This was the first themed WrestleMania ever. The event took place outside Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, so why not turn the entire arena into a giant colosseum?

The coliseum stage at WrestleMania 9 doesn't hold up against the test of time. Looking back at it in 2026, the stage is cheesy, it's overly simple, and far below the expectations WWE has for WrestleMania stages today. However, when you think about this stage in the context of the time, the perspective changes.

WrestleMania 9 was innovative because of the theming that was attempted. With the resources available, WWE pulled out all the stops to transform the event into their vision of the theme, and that effort was notable.

8. WrestleMania 28 - Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida

A simple stage, but one that magically captured the environment and the host city of Miami. This event featured the WrestleMania in-ring return of The Rock. The Rock squared off against John Cena in the show's main event and the backdrop of Rock walking out in front of thousands with the enormous WrestleMania letters behind him and a row of palm trees behind those was the perfect tone and backdrop.

A smaller detail? Because the show was an outdoor event, WWE built a cover for the ring in case of rain. The humongous posts that held up that cover? Palm tree trunks. Consistent and gorgeous.

Now, this doesn't really count as staging, but it's worth mentioning. WWE added an orange ribbon to various sections of the seats around the arena. Maybe a good idea in theory, but in practice, that banner made it look like a lot of the seats weren't sold.

7. WrestleMania 41 - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

This was the WrestleMania return to Las Vegas and the staging took on the identity of the host city. The lead portion of it was shaped like the Bellagio Hotel and Casino and lit up the entire front third of Allegiant Stadium.

The stage was massive. An absolute masterclass in showcasing the power of the WWE brand. And of course, the stage was sponsored. It wasn't plastered with advertising, but it played host to special guests who actually watched the event from the stage itself.

It was beautiful. It was also the perfect symbol of the TKO Group led WWE.

6. WrestleMania 30 - Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the best WrestleMania host cities ever. The city has a vibe that WrestleMania taps into and emphasizes. The staging for WrestleMania 30 had three large X statues that formed the stage's focal point. Stars walked out through the bottom space of the middle X, and those large individuals, looking so small, successfully articulated the event's enormity.

This staging also had the perfect coloring. It was purple-themed, which jived with the New Orleans branding. More on New Orleans in a minute.

5. WrestleMania 17 - Reliant Astrodome in Houston, Texas

WrestleMania 17 was the culmination and peak of the historic Attitude Era in WWE. The stage is memorable for what it wasn't.

For this event inside the Astrodome in Houston, WWE built two large white pillars that branded the show. In between those pillars? Two giant screens. The titan tron multiplied by two.

That's all it was, and that was perfect. The audience itself was the stage for the event. The seas of people and the flashbulbs that flickered during entrances were all that was needed. WWE has overproduced things once or twice over the years...joke! They let things breathe at WrestleMania 17 and the result was an event and look that defined an era.

4. WrestleMania 29 - Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Much like WrestleMania 28, the WrestleMania 29 stage also captured the host city. WWE designed a stage that looked like all the key tourism attractions New York City has to offer.

Brooklyn Bridge? Check. Featured and crossed over the giant entrance ramp. Statue of Liberty? Check. Placed on top of the structure that covered the ring in case of rain. The other piece of this staging that resonates so well was the lighting. It popped in a major way.

When the sky darkened at night, being inside MetLife Stadium was so bright it felt like it was actually a beautiful early morning.

3. WrestleMania 34 - Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

I told you we'd get back to New Orleans. Colors, colors, and more colors. The stage was constructed around the New Orleans fleur-de-lis symbol, which was simple but bold.

But, that symbol transformed into all sorts of colors throughout the show. The custom entrances for talent like Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns bounced off it and the polish was pristine.

I didn't look this up on purpose, because being factually correct isn't the point here. The WrestleMania 34 stage reveal was the first official "reveal" that the company did. They rolled the red carpet out when they dropped the WrestleMania 33 stage the year before, but it wasn't an event. This was, and the gorgeousness of the stage was the perfect one to start with.

2. WrestleMania 39 - Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

A giant Academy Awards stage. That's what WWE was going for in staging their WrestleMania return to Los Angeles in 2023. They nailed it.

Not only was it massive, but the bells and whistles around it made wrestlers look like King Kong as they walked down the ramp. SoFi Stadium was the site of this event, and it had a giant ring of screens that hung in a circle from the venue's ceiling.

WWE used those screens to not just magnify the stage so fans around the building could see well. The company used it to complement the artistry of the entrances as a whole.

1. WrestleMania 33 - Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,

Holy smokes. The WrestleMania 33 stage is one of the best live sets in the history of entertainment. This rivaled anything the NFL has done at the Super Bowl, and it's not particularly close. It had more in common with the Taylor Swift Era's Tour set than it did a pro wrestling stage.

The tagline for this show was "The ultimate thrill ride," and apparently, Vince McMahon said the budget to show it off was infinite. The stage featured a roller coaster and a massive globe that was set behind the WrestleMania logo.

WrestleMania 33 was a forgettable show on paper, but the stage will live on as one of the best pieces of production the company has ever constructed.