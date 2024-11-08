Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Profile: Bio, News, Videos, Socials & More
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an American professional wrestler, entrepreneur, activist, actor, multimedia producer, and a member of the TKO’s board of directors, a publicly traded company that counts UFC and WWE as assets.
The Rock's Biography
Real Name
Dwayne Johnson
Nicknames
The People's Champion, The Great One, The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment, The Brahma Bull, Hollywood Rock, The Final Boss
Date of Birth (DOB)
May 2, 1972
Nationality
African American, Samoan
Spouse
Lauren Hashian
Relatives
Peter Maivia (Grandfather), Rocky Johnson (Father), Afa Anoa'i (Uncle), Sika Anoa'i (Uncle), Rikishi (Cousin), Yokozuna (Cousin), The Tonga Kid (Cousin), Umaga (Cousin), Roman Reigns (Cousin), Jey Uso (Cousin), Jimmy Uso (Cousin), Solo Sikoa (Cousin), Jacob Fatu (Cousin), Nia Jax (Cousin)
Debut
March 10, 1996
Theme Song
Electrifying - Jim Johnston
Training
Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Tom Prichard
Billed Height
6 ft, 5 in
Billed Weight
260 lbs
The Rock's Early Life And NFL Pursuit
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California to Rocky Johnson, a black professional wrestler, and Ata Johnson, daughter of Samoan pro wrestler Peter "High Chief" Maivia. The Rock's Samoan family extends deep into the pro wrestling world. It includes Rikishi, The Wild Samoans, Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and dozens more.
Johnson was a standout at The University of Miami’s football program. He later pursued a career in the NFL until an injury effectively canceled his pro football plans in 1995. Looking for his next best option, Johnson turned to his father, Rocky, for help entering the world of professional wrestling.
Rocky performed during an extremely difficult era for pro wrestlers, especially those of color. Rocky, because of his strenuous experience, forbade Johnson to pursue wrestling. In 1996, Rocky finally gave in to Johnson’s request and began training his young son along with help from WWE legend Pat Patterson. He turned out to be a natural.
Dwayne Johnson's Journey To Becoming A Global Superstar
His Early Days (1996-1997)
The Rock’s WWE debut came against the Brooklyn Brawler, just months after beginning his pro wrestling education. Still unsigned, he sharpened his craft in the USWA under the name Flex Kavana. Johnson signed with WWE in 1996 and made his official debut as Rocky Maivia at the 1996 Survivor Series, continuing his unprecedented ascent to the biggest pro wrestling stage in the world.
Johnson’s first iteration of his character was a clean-cut babyface, smiling wide, dispatching heels with exaggerated, sometimes clunky mannerisms. By WrestleMania 13 in 1997, Johnson’s first, the crowd grew tired of his saccharine act and resented him, showering boos at every show.
In the summer of 1997, Rock suffered an injury and was forced off TV to recover. The time off proved a blessing because a new iteration of The Rock was on its way.
The Late 90's
In the latter half of 1997, Johnson returned as a heel, aligning himself with the Nation of Domination (NOD). He was now The Rock, dropping his Rocky Maivia moniker.
Johnson’s promo skills were razor sharp, cutting more tenured performers to ribbons with caustic catchphrases that amused audiences. He eventually became the leader of NOD, feuded with Ken Shamrock, and battled over the Intercontinental Championship with another upcoming WWE superstar: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
At the 1998 Royal Rumble, Johnson retained his IC championship over Shamrock and lasted to the final two competitors in the Rumble match. Austin eliminated Rock to win the shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 14.
After surviving an IC Title challenge from Ken Shamrock at WrestleMania 14, The Rock orchestrated a takeover of the Nation of Domination by having the group turn on the leader Farooq. From there, The Nation started a rivalry with D-Generation X led by Triple H. This feud between the two groups culminated with a Ladder Match blowoff with Triple H defeating The Rock to win the IC Championship.
The SummerSlam 1998 clash elevated both men's career with Rock moving up to the main event scene following the bout. After turning babyface due to overwhelming face support, Rock would turn back heel by Survivor Series when he defeated Mankind to become the youngest WWE Champion in company history at that point thanks to help from Mr. McMahon.
Becoming the "Corporate Champion" of the Corporation, Rock feuded with Mankind, trading the WWE Championship at the end of 1998 into 1999. After coming out on top of his rivalry with Mankind, Rock went on to lose the title to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 15.
Once he lost the gold, The Corporation turned on Rock, leading to a more permanent babyface turn. His popularity soared as he feuded with Triple H, Billy Gunn and others throughout 1999. Rock's former rival Mankind became his tag team partner, forming The Rock N' Sock Connection. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championships and took part in one of the highest rated Raw segments in history with the "This Is Your Life" segment.
By the calendar changed to 2000, The Rock was the most popular babyface in the company with Austin out with injury. He went on to win the 2000 Royal Rumble Match. After losing his title shot briefly to Big Show, Rock won it back before coming up short in a Fatal Four Way to Triple H at WrestleMania 2000.
However, Rock then defeated Triple H to win the WWE Championship at Backlash. His reign was short lived as he lost it back to "The Game" in an Iron Man Match at Judgment Day. Then, Rock won the title back in a six-man tag team match at King of the Ring. Rock held the title until losing the gold to Kurt Angle at No Mercy.
The Early 2000's
After feuding with Rikishi at the end of 2000 and coming up short in the 2001 Royal Rumble, Rock eventually regained the WWE Title from Angle at No Way Out to face Rumble winner Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-7. In an epic encounter, Austin beat Rock to win the title thanks to interference from Mr. McMahon in a shocking heel turn for Stone Cold.
Austin's heel turn was further cemented when he aligned with Triple H who helped him defeat Rock in a Steel Cage rematch on the Raw After WrestleMania X-7. This led to a four-month hiatus for "The People's Champion" as he went to film his role as "The Scorpion King" in "The Mummy Returns."
Rock returned in July 2001 to confirm his association with WWE against The Alliance of WCW and ECW led by Shane McMahon. Rock then defeated Booker T to win the WCW Championship at SummerSlam. After dispatching Booker T and Shane in a handicap match, he kickstarted a rivalry with Chris Jericho with Y2J beating Rock for the title.
Rock led Team WWE to victory over The Alliance once and for all in a Winner Takes All Match at Survivor Series. After winning back the title, he went on to lose the WCW Championship back to Chris Jericho who then beat Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion at Vengeance.
At WrestleMania 18 in 2002, Rock took part in one of the biggest dream matches in the event's history against Hollywood Hulk Hogan, getting the win in front of a raucous Toronto crowd. After taking a break for a few months, Rock returned in July to go on to defeat The Undertaker and Kurt Angle to once again win the Undisputed WWE Title. However, he lost the title to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
Rock wouldn't return to WWE again until the following year in 2003 under a brand new Hollywood persona, turning heel. He defeated Hulk Hogan at No Way Out before challenging Stone Cold Steve Austin to one more match at WrestleMania 19. This time, Rock defeated Austin in what would be Stone Cold's final match for 19 years.
Following a loss to Goldberg at Backlash 2003, Rock didn't return until the build to WrestleMania XX where he teamed with Mick Foley to face Evolution. "The Great One" would make various appearances throughout 2004 before taking his longest hiatus ever from the company.
WWE Return & Feud With John Cena (2011-2016)
Following nearly seven years away and successful Hollywood movie career, Rock made his return to WWE to be the guest host of WrestleMania 27. This began a three-year rivalry with John Cena. After trading barbs in the leadup to the event, Rock cost Cena his WWE Title match against The Miz. This led to a challenge being made one year later at WrestleMania 28.
A year-long build culminated with Rock defeating Cena in his hometown of Miami in the main event of Mania. Rock then set his sights on the WWE Championship and challenged CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013. "The Great One" beat Punk to start his eighth reign as WWE Champion.
This led to Rock vs. Cena II at WrestleMania 29, which Cena finally beat his rival to regain the WWE Championship. The bout marked the end of this stint for Rock in WWE. "The People's Champion" would later return for brief appearances at WrestleMania XXX, 31 and 32. The latter appearance at Mania 32 featured Rock beating Erick Rowan in what would be his last match for eight years.
The Final Boss (2019-2024)
After making a brief appearance on the SmackDown debut on Fox in 2019, Rock made an official return to WWE in September 2023 in a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. The multi-time WWE Champion would once again make a surprise appearance on the Day 1 edition of Raw in January 2024 where he teased a WrestleMania match against his cousin Roman Reigns.
Following his win in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside for The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. This began a fan backlash and the "We Want Cody" movement that led to Rhodes declaring he would claim his title shot against Reigns at Mania.
With the fan backlash against him coming in, The Rock turned heel for the first time in 20 years and started his "Final Boss" character. He aligned himself with Roman and joined The Bloodline, leading to the two defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with Rock pinning Cody at WrestleMania 40 Night One.
However, Rhodes defeated Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Night Two despite interference from The Rock. On the Raw After WrestleMania, Rock teased a future singles match with Cody. Rock made another return at WWE Bad Blood where he once again teased a bout with Rhodes as well as Roman Reigns.
Championships
Championship
Times Won
WWE Championship
8
WCW Championship
2
WWE Intercontinental Championship
2
WWE Tag Team Championship
5
Men's Royal Rumble
1
NCAA National Football Championship
1
The Rock Family
The Rock is part of the legendary Anoa'i family. He is the grandson of "The High Chief" Peter Maivia and son of Rocky Johnson. Rock is also the nephew of Afa and Sika, better known as The Wild Samoans. Along with his cousin Rikishi, all of his older relatives are WWE Hall of Famers.
Among the current crop of WWE talent, Rock's cousin Roman Reigns is viewed as the biggest star in the company today. Meanwhile, his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso are known as one of the most decorated tag teams of the current generation. He is also related to current Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock is also a second cousin to Nia Jax as well.
His list of relatives also includes The Tonga Kid, Umaga, Yokozuna and more. The Anoa'i family are widely regarded as the most important and influential family in pro wrestling history.
Social Media
Instagram: @therock
Twitter/X: @TheRock
Tiktok: @therock