2026 Owen Hart Cup Tournament Brackets Revealed On AEW Dynamite

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament is back in AEW.

The single elimination tournament has been taking place in AEW since 2022. Winners have gotten different rewards for winning throughout the years. This year, the tournament winner will move on to wrestle for the world championship at All In later this summer inside of Wembley Stadium. The tournament finals will be at this year's Forbidden Door PPV event on June 28.

AEW announced both the men's and women's brackets during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament brackets revealed on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The men's tournament will feature Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Mark Davis, Jack Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland, Bandido, and Brody King. The full bracket is below.

Two of the four first round tournament matches have significant history behind them. Mark Davis recently beat Jack Perry to win the AEW National Championship.

Both Bandido and Swerve Strickland have threatened each other for weeks and now will collide in tournament action. Joe vs. Ospreay and Strickland vs. Bandido will take place on the Double or Nothing PPV card later this month.

Here is your OFFICIAL #OwenCup Men's Tournament Bracket with matches starting at #AEWDoN!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3YY1VbDPna — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

The AEW Owen Hart Cup tournament in the women's division will feature Willow Nightingale, Athena, Alex Windsor, Persephone, Hazuki, Skye Blue, Saree, and Mina Shirakawa. The Windsor vs. Nightingale match is scheduled to take place at Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend.

Nightingale is a former winner of the Owen Hart Cup tournament and will be a favorite to take the tournament this year given that she's the current TBS Champion.

Athena will be another talent and champion to watch. She is currently in the middle of a record-setting run with the ROH Women's Championship.

Take a look at the #OwenCup Women's Bracket for 2026!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Sr0aDGVm27 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2026

Past tournament winners were Britt Baker and Adam Cole in 2022, Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks in 2023, Mariah May and Bryan Danielson in 2024, and Mercedes Moné and Adam Page in 2025.

Moné and Page went on to wrestle for world championships at All In last year in Texas. Moné fought Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship and lost. As for Page, he challenged Jon Moxley for the world championship and was victorious.

This year's AEW All In PPV takes place inside of Wembley Stadium on August 30. It will mark the third time AEW will bring it's biggest show of the year to the famous arena. AEW has not officially announced any matches for the event.