AEW Fairway To Hell Results (5/9/26): Darby Retains, New National Champion Crowned, More Double Or Nothing Hype

A championship changed hands at the special Fairway to Hell edition of AEW Collision this week, but it wasn't the big one.

In the main event of the show, Darby Allin once again successfully defended his AEW Men's World Championship against PAC. Since winning the championship from MJF, Allin has defended his championship on every single episode of AEW Dynamite. This week he did it on Collision.

The PAC vs. Allin match didn't allow count-outs and both stars took advantage of the stipulation. The match took place all around and of course featured interference from The Death Riders. That interference was eventually stopped because the referee kicked them out of the ringside area.

.@BASTARDPAC hurled @DarbyAllin from the balcony, sending him crashing through the stack of tables below!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ay6RzinBUs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026

Still, Marina Shafir worked herself into the match and nearly caused the finish. in the end, Allin won the match after a low kick on PAC. Right after, he used his title belt to smash PAC in the face. Allin followed up with a Coffin Drop before making the cover for the win.

The championship that did change hands this week was the AEW National Championship. Mark Davis defeated Jack Perry to win the title. It was his first singles championship win in AEW. Davis won the match because Ricochet and Don Callis got involved in the match. Callis distracted the referee and Ricochet used a golf club to hit Perry. After, Davis hit his piledriver for the win.

Ricochet helping The Don Callis Family in that match was surprising until news broke later in the show that Davis would join The Demand in their Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing in a couple weeks. Jack Perry then announced that he, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks would join the Chris Jericho team for Stadium Stampede at the PPV.

In other Double or Nothing developments, the company announced that Thekla would defend her AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing in a fatal four-way match. Thekla will attempt to retain her title against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jaime Hayter.

Moments before the #AEW World Title match, @TheDonCallis delivers a reminder – and with @rainmakerXokada in Japan for family business, his hand-picked challenger is waiting in the wings: Konosuke Takeshita!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cA5vxnJepC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026

Finally, Don Callis broke some AEW Dynamite news on the show this week. Callis said that Konosuke Takeshita would challenge Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship on Wednesday's edition of the show. That spot was originally scheduled to be Kazuchika Okada. Okada and Takeshita will face one another in a one on one match for the AEW International Championship at Double Or Nothing.

AEW Fairway to Hell Results

Mark Davis defeated Jack Perry to win the AEW National Championship

Divine Domination defeated Ruthie Slay & Rachel Lay

Mike Bailey defeated Kiran Grey

Darby Allin defeated PAC to retain the AEW Men's World Championship