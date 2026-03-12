A Major Update Has Been Provided on the Recovery of AEW Star Will Ospreay

The Aerial Assassin appears to be on his way back to the ring in the near future.

Will Ospreay has been out of action ever since he wrestled in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last August. He underwent neck surgery to correct two herniated disks a few weeks later and has slowly been making progress toward a return over the past several months.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported back in January that Ospreay had been attending AEW Dynamite shows to begin the process of receiving medical clearance. After reaching out for an update, Ross Sapp received a pretty significant one this week.

Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Will Ospreay may be on the verge of getting cleared to compete

"We’re told that he’s been working out in the ring ahead of shows, and things look very promising for him to return to form as it relates to the level he was competing at before," Ross Sapp said in his report Wednesday night. "We’ve heard a possible spring return for Ospreay, and there’s obviously a hope that he’ll factor into the AEW All In: London show in a big way."

AEW started running vignettes to hype up Ospreay's eventual return in early February, which was around the same time that company President Tony Khan gave a very positive update on his recovery during an interview with San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone.

“I talk to Will Ospreay a lot, and he’s doing very, very well and on the road to recovery, which is incredible news for AEW,” Khan said. “Will Ospreay’s one of our greatest stars we’ve ever had. And AEW’s a better place anytime Will Ospreay is involved in any aspect of All Elite Wrestling.”

Ospreay has found other ways to occupy himself during his recovery process. The Pro Wrestling: EVE executive producer had a heavy hand in putting together the highly touted Wrestle Queendom VIII that took place over this past weekend.

The show featured multiple AEW stars, including TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander and Alex Windsor, who captured the NJPW STRONG Women's Title from Syuri. Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai, now known as Charlie, also competed in her first match in nearly a year.

The next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is this Sunday, March 15 went AEW Revolution goes live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. As of this writing, there is no indication that Will Ospreay will be making his return this weekend.