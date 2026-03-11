AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog (3/11/26)

This week marks the final episode of AEW Dynamite before the AEW Revolution PPV event this weekend from Los Angeles. What does that mean? Final hype and storytelling for all the major matches on the show.

The AEW Revolution main event is MJF vs. Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship in a Texas Death Match. Should Page lose the match, he will never be able to wrestle for the world championship again.

This week on Dynamite, both MJF and Page will participate in a press conference for what will be their final encounter with one another before they lock up on PPV. Last week, Page said that he wouldn't have morals or a conscience during the Texas Death Match this weekend.

How will MJF respond to that promise by Page? Will things get physical? It all goes down on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It wouldn't be an episode of Dynamite without championship matches, and there are two scheduled for this week. First, Willow Nightingale will put her TBS Championship on the line against Persephone. Persephone is coming off a huge win over Mercedes Mone in CMLL. Will she be able to keep up the momentum and secure AEW gold?

The other championship match this week is a TNT Championship match between Kyle Fletcher and Mike Bailey. Fletcher defeated Tomasso Ciampa to regain his title and now puts it on the line against Bailey. Bailey and Fletcher had a memorable clash in the Continental Classic tournament last year. With gold on the line this time, expect both men to pull all out all the stops.

Other matches this week with potential Revolution implications include Mark Briscoe and The Young Bucks against Ciampa and FTR. At Revolution, The Bucks are scheduled to challenge FTR for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. This past weekend on Collision, Ciampa viciously attacked Briscoe. Tempers will be flaring up in this one.

Also, ahead of their AEW Continental Championship showdown at Revolution, Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita will be in the ring with one another this week for tag team action. Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Takeshita and Hechicero.

"In the ring, everything makes sense. In the ring, I have my hands on the controls of everything. ... And I learn every time I go to the ring."



AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF & "Hangman" Adam Page Press Conference

Kyle Fletcher vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay

Dem Bucks (Mark Briscoe & Young Bucks) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR