AEW Dynamite Preview (3/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page will cross paths one final time before their Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.

Tonight in San Jose, the current and former world champions are set to hold a press conference about this Sunday's high-stakes match. Hangman has promised that if he cannot beat MJF at Revolution, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

Since AEW's creation, MJF and Hangman have risen in the ranks as direct foils of each other. Their rivalry hit a fever pitch last year at Revolution and later at Forbidden Door London. This weekend, their trilogy comes full circle, where it began at Revolution last year.

To add fuel to the fire, MJF made an appearance during last week's AEW World Trios Championship match on Dynamite that led to Hangman and JetSpeed losing the titles. What will be both men's final words to each other before participating in AEW's bloodiest match type?

AEW Championships are on the line

"Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Kyle Fletcher at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming in a Continental Classic Gold League match. | All Elite Wrestling

After losing the AEW World Trios Championships last week, "Speedball" Mike Bailey is on a quest for singles gold and revenge. The team of Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Kazuchika Okada ended the reign of Jet Set Rodeo to become the new champions. On Sunday, JetSpeed will team up with CMLL legend Mistico in hopes of regaining the Trios titles.

Before Revolution arrives, Speedball is laser-focused on Kyle Fletcher and the TNT Championship tonight. They've only met in singles action once before in the Continental Classic, a match that Speedball won just before the 20-minute time limit ran out. Can they pull it off and win singles gold in AEW for the first time, or will the era of "Proto Two Belts" continue in San Jose?

The TBS Championship will also be on the line on Dynamite. Willow Nightingale successfully defended the title last weekend against Nina Samuels at EVE Wrestle Queendom 8 in England.

TBS Championship



With Willow successfully retaining the TBS Title in England, she'll now defend it against NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion Persephone

This Wednesday, she'll be facing Persephone, the CMLL superstar who recently signed a dual contract with AEW. Persephone had a big International Women's Day weekend as well, defeating Mercedes Moné at CMLL Night of the Amazons to become the new CMLL World Women's Champion.

Tonight marks the first one-on-one encounter between Willow and Persephone, but they are no strangers to each other. They represented AEW and CMLL, respectively, in the International Women's Cup four-way match at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome. With both women at the top of their game, who will walk out of the San Jose Civic Center as TBS Champion?

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family continues

Tomorrow, 3/11!@JonMoxley/@ClaudioCSRO vs Konosuke Takeshita/@_ReyHechicero



After brawling on Collision, these four men will battle before Moxley + Takeshita's No Time Limit AEW Continental Title Match at #AEWRevolution, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/hbmbMdZ7Gj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2026

After Konosuke Takeshita's win over Claudio Castagnoli on Collision ended in a brawl between the Death Riders and Don Callis Family, the two sides will collide in tag team action one more time before Revolution. Takeshita will team up with Hechicero to take on Castagnoli and his opponent for this Sunday, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley.

In a clash of two of AEW's top factions, both teams have a chip on their shoulders to get the upper hand. Which team will get the win, especially now that Takeshita is becoming adamant about winning matches clean without outside interference?

More tag team mayhem

David Finlay's arrival last week on Dynamite tipped the scale for The Dogs in their ongoing war with Allin/OC.



David Finlay's arrival last week on Dynamite tipped the scale for The Dogs in their ongoing war with Allin/OC.



Finlay teams with Kidd vs Darby/Cassidy

David Finlay made his shocking debut in AEW last week by joining forces with his former Bullet Club War Dog teammates, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, for a post-match attack on Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. Now known as "The Dogs", Finlay and Kidd will handle their bad blood with Darby and OC personally in Finlay's first Dynamite match since becoming All Elite. Will this ongoing war finally reach a conclusion now that The Dogs have the numbers advantage?

Tommaso Ciampa shocked the AEW audience last week when he viciously turned heel by attacking Mark Briscoe mere minutes after coming to his aid in a face-off with FTR. Fully locked into being the "Psycho Killer" again, Ciampa is done playing nice. Tonight, he teams up with FTR in a trios match to inflict further damage. Their opponents are Briscoe and one of The Briscoes' greatest tag-team rivals and FTR's opponents at Revolution: the Young Bucks.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF & "Hangman" Adam Page Press Conference

Kyle Fletcher vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay

Dem Bucks (Mark Briscoe & Young Bucks) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & FTR