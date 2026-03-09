Will Ospreay Gives Seal of Approval for AEW to Sign Former WWE Superstar

Sunday was a huge day for women pro wrestlers from across the globe, but especially for Charlie — formerly known as Dakota Kai in WWE.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took part in EVE Wrestle Queendom 8 over in London, wrestling her first match since she was released from her WWE contract last spring.

Charlie challenged Kris Statlander for the EVE International Championship, and although she didn't win the title, she apparently made quite the impression on AEW star and EVE executive producer Will Ospreay.

ty @ProWrestlingEVE , yall were a class act 🫶🏽🥹 — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@imcharliegirl_) March 9, 2026

It had been nearly a year since Charlie had wrestled a match, as she decided to take an extended break from professional wrestling after her latest WWE departure.

Many fans have been hoping that she will eventually make her way over to rival AEW, and now that she's back in business, there may be reason to get excited.

Will Ospreay took to social media Monday morning to respond to a post that he wasn't tagged in, and said that he would be very happy to see Charlie make her All Elite Wrestling debut one day.

Could AEW add another star to its ever-growing women's roster?

As of this writing, there's no word on any discussions taking place between Charlie and AEW, but company President Tony Khan has been on a hiring spree as of late.

He's added Hyan, Maya World, Zayda Steel, Lena Kross, Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay and new CMLL Women's Champion Persephone to his roster since the end of December. Not to mention the nearly dozen wrestlers he's signed to the men's division.

The Aerial Assassin, meanwhile, is currently out of action. He suffered a neck injury last year that required surgery, and while he continues to recover, he has found other ways to keep himself occupied. He was heavily involved in Sunday's Wrestle Queendom 8 and was thrilled with how the show turned out.

Will Ospreay was stretchered out of the O2 Arena following a ruthless attack from the Death Riders at the conclusion of Forbidden Door. | All Elite Wrestling

“Wrestle Queendom 8 was one of the greatest nights of my wrestling career,” Ospreay wrote on social media. “To have influence from so many promotions; British, Irish, European, Australian, Stardom, NJPW, Sendai Girls, Tokyo Joshi Pro & AEW. Thank you to all the front of house staff at the 02, EVE Staff & production team.”

Ospreay has not competed since the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door back in August. Tony Khan has publicly expressed his hope that the former AEW International Champion will be back in the fold by All In: London, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30.