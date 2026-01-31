It's a big day in the world of professional wrestling as Tommaso Ciampa is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW.

What? Is there something else going on today?

All kidding aside, after the annual WWE Royal Rumble wraps up from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this afternoon, fans should stick around for the encore event from rival All Elite Wrestling as Saturday night's episode of Collision goes live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

Tomorrow, 1/31!#AEWCollision returns LIVE on Saturday with a full night of AEW action!



Join us at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EoKkj6F7s8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2026

AEW President Tony Khan has put together a great line-up that will be headlined by three championship matches, including Tommaso Ciampa challenging his old ROH rival Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title.

It wasn't that long ago that the Psycho Killer was in hot pursuit of the Men's United States Championship, but after leaving WWE for AEW earlier this week, Ciampa jokingly told The Takedown on SI that he prefers the letters T-N-T over U-S.

He may wrestle for a different company now, but the mission remains the same. Tommaso is focused on acquiring a new 'Goldie', even if he has to run through his good friend Mark Briscoe to do it.

“I love the Briscoes so much," Ciampa told The Takedown on SI. "I have so much respect for them. Mark has always been, to me, the ultimate babyface. He's impossible to dislike. His fire, his charisma... the second I saw him [Wednesday night on Dynamite] and locked eyes, it was just perfect."

Will the TNT Championship change hands on AEW Collision?

Mark Briscoe | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Fresh off a successful TNT Title defense this past Wednesday night over El Clon, a fired up Mark Briscoe grabbed a mic and issued an open challenge to anyone backstage that was not a member of the Don Callis Family. That was the cue for Ciampa to reintroduce himself to the AEW sickos and the stage was set for his first singles bout against Briscoe in over 12 years.

“I love throwbacks and if there's a way to do something, we'll do it, but he's a different person. I'm a different person, and honestly, some of my favorite matches in my entire career have been getting in there with somebody who can really go, like Mark Briscoe can go, and having that unique first time ever experience in front of a live crowd.”

While Saturday night won't be the first time he's locked up with Mark Briscoe, there will be a feeling out process. Ciampa isn't someone who likes to meticulously plan out his matches, and then present what was crafted behind the scenes to the live audience.

“I think the finest product comes out when it's organic, and Saturday night, man, it's gonna be like we've touched for the first time ever. And I can't wait to just figure it out as we go. He hits hard and he can take a licking and I think everyone knows what to expect. It's gonna be smashmouth.”

Regardless the outcome tonight, it takes less than ten seconds chatting with Ciampa to feel the genuine enthusiasm he has about being a member of the AEW roster. He has promised that fans are about experience a Tommaso Ciampa like they've never have before and he's ready to showcase the true Psycho Killer on Collision.

“I'm excited 'cause I get to go do what I do with one of my buddies, who I haven't even seen for over a decade. I know we have chemistry and I just can't wait to get in there with him and test myself. All Elite Wrestling is where the best professional wrestlers in the world play. Let's find out.”

