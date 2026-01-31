Ricochet Responds to AJ Styles AEW Rumors

AJ Styles may be wrestling his final WWE match on Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Styles wanted a rematch with Gunther, and the only way Gunther would agree to it was if Styles put his career on the line. Styles did just that. If he loses to Gunther at the Royal Rumble, his WWE career will be over.

Styles opened this week's episode of WWE Raw and talked about retirement, and specifically mentioned "WWE retirement." This fueled rumors that Styles might work for a different pro wrestling company if he loses on Saturday.

In-conjunction with those rumors, Styles further fanned flames that he might start working elsewhere because he renewed trademarks for both "The Phenomenal One AJ Styles" and the special P1 logo.

Of the potential landing spots for Styles after leaving WWE, AEW is at the top of the list. Styles was rumored to be close to signing with AEW early in the company's existence, but it didn't come to fruition. Styles has strong ties to a variety of talents at that company due to his previous stops throughout his career.

AJ Styles had deep roots with many AEW stars

Styles is a former member of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Former members of that faction, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, are currently in AEW and would have immediate interest in working with Styles. Years ago, Omega kicked Styles out of Bullet Club ahead of his WWE debut. Styles and Omega did not have a blow-off match after that angle.

Styles also has history with Kazuchika Okada because of his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Other potential AJ Styles dream matches in AEW include bouts against Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, and others.

Another potential dream match for AJ Styles in AEW is against Ricochet. Ricochet is also a former star in WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two men battled in WWE, but it's been a while since they fought outside of that company.

Ricochet isn't thrilled with the idea of Styles in AEW. And on Friday, Ricochet took to social media to not only run down Styles for being old, but also to threaten the star should he arrive in AEW.

"His old a** isn't coming to my company," Ricochet wrote. "Don't get your hopes up. He's too old and scared."

His old ass isnt coming to my company. Dont get your hopes up. He's too old and scared. #Ahaa 👑 https://t.co/FgTaCi8Wyh — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) January 30, 2026

Currently, Ricochet is the National Champion in AEW. Next week, he's scheduled to defend that championship on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

As for Styles, he'll try and make his last stand against Gunther on Saturday at the Royal Rumble, which airs live on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally. Other announced matches include the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

