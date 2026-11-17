Adam Copeland was not victorious at AEW Full Gear over the weekend, and now we know he may not have been at 100% for the match. Bear fights typically take their toll.

At the Full Gear PPV, Copeland challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship. The match opened the show, but Copeland was defeated after Okada used his title belt illegally.

It appeared as if Copeland was in line to win the match, but Don Callis interfered and tripped him up as he went for a spear. Copeland tried for a spear anyway, but Okada nailed him with the belt and then hit a slam on the ringside concrete before connecting with a Rainmaker for the win.

Copeland vs. a bear

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Wrestling Observer reported that Copeland got into a fight with a bear in recent days. Apparently, he won, too. The Okada loss looks a lot better when you factor in the bear-fight context.

The report indicates that Copeland was walking his dogs when he saw a mother bear with her cubs walking toward him. Copeland reportedly struck the bear under its chin with his shin. The bear then left the scene.

Copeland has said that 2027 will be his final year of in-ring competition, so he'll have a long list of opponents trying to get one last fight in with him. A bear wasn't on the bingo card, however.

Despite being a multiple-time world champion and tag team champion across WWE and AEW, Copeland seems to be having a crisis of confidence as he enters his final year as a wrestler. He gave up during Blood and Guts and cost his team the match, saying that he didn't want his teammates to suffer the long-term effects of a match like that like he has over the years.

After the loss to Okada, Copeland was interviewed by Mick Foley about his current mindset in the company. Copeland said he needed to get a few answers and thought the match against Okada could provide them. Unfortunately, he said that it did, but he didn't elaborate on what that meant.

Adam Copeland was formerly known as Edge in WWE. He was forced to retire in 2011 because of serious neck injuries, for which he had surgery. He was gone from wrestling until he returned as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match.