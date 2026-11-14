AEW Full Gear 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Expect chaos, carnage and everything in between.

AEW Full Gear will broadcast live on pay-per-view tonight from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. There are eight huge championship matches on the card, headlined by Kyle Fletcher challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Championship, plus the return of Texas Death and Anarchy in the Arena.

The Protostar is no stranger to heartbreaking losses when it comes to his rivalry with the Aerial Assassin. Is another devastating defeat in his future, or will tonight be the night that Kyle Fletcher finally ascends to the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling?

The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line as well as Mercedes Moné takes on Marina Shafir. Meanwhile, the rest of the Death Riders have formed an alliance with The Conglomeration, and Jox Moxley is ready to lead his team into battle against Jay White and The Cut inside Anarchy in the Arena.

No disqualification, no rules of any kind, really, just pure pandemonium and violence that may somehow pale in comparison to the AEW World Trios Championship Match, which will take place under Texas Death rules.

Swerve Strickland has dragged The New Level into the ugly depths of his longstanding blood feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, but the question remains whether Kofi and Austin Creed are truly ready to do what's necessary to win back the trios titles they lost at AEW WrestleDream.

The New Level give their thoughts on TEXAS DEATH at #AEWFullGear…



Watch #AEWCollision: Rock & Wrestling Rager LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/1MgeDmf7Rs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2026

Kazuchika Okada, Tommaso Ciampa, The Young Bucks and The Brawling Birds will all be defending their respective championships on the main card as well, plus, Queen Aminata will put her newly won TBS Title on the line in a triple threat match during the Full Gear Saturday Night Tailgate Brawl.

Here's everything we know about tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Check back for updates, as more matches should be announced for the Tailgate Brawl ahead of airtime on HBO Max and TNT.

AEW Full Gear start time:

Tailgate Brawl start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Full Gear Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Full Gear location:

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch AEW Full Gear:

Tailgate Brawl: HBO Max and TNT

Full Gear Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW Full Gear predictions:

The Takedown on SI's Zack Heydorn, Blake Lovell and Rick Ucchino give their final thoughts and predictions for AEW Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear card (announced):

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship

Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay & Juice Robinson

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King & Bandido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi for the AEW World Trios Championship

Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) Mark Davis & Jake Doyle for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor (c) vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW International Championship

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov for the AEW National Championship

AEW Saturday Night Full Gear Tailgate Brawl

Queen Aminata | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Queen Aminata (c) vs. Maya World vs. Persephone for the TBS Championship

Other matches yet to be announced