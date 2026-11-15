AEW Full Gear 2026 Results, Highlights and Live Blog

AEW returns to PPV with Full Gear 2026 from Phoenix, Arizona. The show is headlined by two world title matches and two matches rooted in wild violence: Texas Death and Anarchy in the Arena.

The men's world championship match is a bout between long-time rivals. Champion Will Ospreay will defend against Kyle Fletcher. Over the years, Ospreay has had Fletcher's number in singles matches, with a 5-1 record, but this time Fletcher has vowed to do what he needs to do to win the title for the first time.

Ospreay and Fletcher's history goes back to their days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Fletcher was a member of Ospreay's United Empire faction and was Ospreay's mentee for many years. The two stars are now bitter enemies. Fletcher is a member of the Don Callis Family and admitted to being jealous of Ospreay's run to the world title on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher betrayed his former friend Konosuke Takeshita when he made his return at AEW Double Or Nothing. | All Elite Wrestling

Ospreay has had a fairytale year in 2026, but will need to get past Fletcher in order to begin 2027 as the world champion. Ospreay believes there is still love in Fletcher's heart for him. Will that be too much to overcome, and will Fletcher finally win the world title?

On the women's side of the house, Mercedes Mone is scheduled to take on Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship. There isn't a woman on the AEW roster who has had more momentum over the last month and a half than Shafir. That momentum earned her a title match and now Mone has one of her more unique challengers yet.

Throughout her time in AEW, Mone has found a way to beat the best of the best. Shafir is getting a title shot for the first time ever and holds the momentum after pinning Mone this week on Dynamite. Can she do it twice in a row?

The rest of the Full Gear 2026 card is filled out with other tag team matches, a dream match between Kazuchika Okada and Adam Copeland, and two matches that should burst at the seams with violence.

First, The Death Riders and Conglomeration will collide with The Cut inside of Anarchy in the Arena. Jay White's Cut faction turned heads when it formed at the expense of members of The Death Riders. At Full Gear, that group will look for revenge.

Also, the AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line when Brodido and Adam Page defend the belts against Swerve Strickland and The New Level. These teams have battled in two other matches prior to this one and this one will be significantly more violent. The match has a Texas Death stipulation.

Swerve Strickland | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Full Gear 2026 Live Blog

-The AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl started a bit after 7pm EST. In the opening match, Jack Perry defeated The Beast Mortos. He did it with a Muscle Buster as a message to Samoa Joe.

-The Don Callis Family defeated Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde and Jordan Cruz

-SkyFlight and Boom & Doom defeated The Don Callis Family

AEW Full Gear 2026 Match Card

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship

Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay & Juice Robinson

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King & Bandido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi for the AEW World Trios Championship

Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) Mark Davis & Jake Doyle for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor (c) vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW International Championship

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov for the AEW National Championship