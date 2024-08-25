AEW All In 2024: Ricochet Makes His Anticipated Debut
It was a matter of when, not if, Ricochet would make his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The wrestler many people believe is the best high flyer in the world, made his highly anticipated debut in the Casino Battle Royale at Sunday's AEW All In 2024.
After getting a thunderous ovation from the London crowd, the 35-year-old put his aerial arsenal on display over the likes of Adam "Hangman" Page, Kazuchika Okada and Kyle O'Reilly.
Christian Cage won the match with Luchasaurus's help, but Ricochet was the star of the match.
Speculation reached a fever pitch during the week as Fightful Select had reported that Ricochet had signed a multi-year deal and would be on his way to Sunday's event. The Takeover had reached out AEW officials, who didn't respond for comment.
Ricochet gained his reputation in the independents including New Japan Pro Wrestling before signing and making his WWE debut in 2018 in NXT. In his six-year run in WWE, Ricochet captured the Intercontinental championship, United States title, NXT North American championship, the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic winner with Aleister Black, and the first-ever WWE Speed champion. His final WWE segment happened in June on Monday Night Raw after getting savagely attacked in a backstage parking lot by current IC champion Bron Breakker and sent off in an ambulance.
AEW CEO Tony Khan was happy to announce his latest acquistion.
Plenty of dream matches are now a possibility for Ricochet. Those include contests against Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Okada, Page and Jon Moxley.