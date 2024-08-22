Major Update on Ricochet and a Potential AEW Debut
Ricochet is AEW bound. That is the latest report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful.
It was first reported by Fightful that Ricochet's WWE contract was up on July 1 and that he was content with letting it expire. Amid his contract uncertainty, WWE wrote Ricochet off television a few weeks earlier. He left the June 10th episode of Monday Night RAW in an ambulance after a brutal backstage attack at the hands of Bron Breakker.
The belief at the time was that the former United States and Intercontinental Champion would not be back on WWE television and that he would be heading over to rival AEW. That belief has reportedly now come to fruition.
Ross Sapp is reporting that Ricochet and his agent have worked out a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and that he could be making his debut as soon as this Sunday's All In PPV.
Those close to the situation have told Fightful that Ricochet is traveling to London and is expected to appear on the show, although in what capacity remains unknown.
Conventional wisdom suggests Ricochet could be participating as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner receives a future AEW World Championship match.
Hangman Adam Page is the most notable among the names that have already been confirmed for the Casino Gauntlet match, as he's desperately been seeking another shot at AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe have also been confirmed for the match.
AEW All In goes live this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London.
