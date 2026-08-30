AEW All In 2026 Results, Highlights and Live Blog

The biggest AEW show of the year is here. All In 2026 rolls into London inside Wembley Stadium. The show is built on a hometown kid returning to win a world championship.

The main event of this year's All In is Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Championship. Omega won the title earlier this summer from MJF and Ospreay earned a shot on this stage by winning this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The stars are now aligned for a classic.

Omega has attempted to poke and prod Ospreay throughout the build to the match. He's talked about Ospreay's past history in pro wrestling, but also invoked his personal life by bringing up his wife, family, and son.

"Feels like history."@WillOspreay, accompanied by his partners from United Empire, makes the walk to Wembley Stadium. In just a few short HOURS, he challenges @KennyOmegaManX for the AEW World Title at #AEWAllIn London, LATER TODAY! pic.twitter.com/WJrHhV9UUR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Ospreay and Omega each hold a victory over the other and this bout at All In will crown a definitive winner. Ospreay vowed to "bring it home" by winning the world championship in London. Omega has maintained that Ospreay has not and won't be able to win the big one. They collide at All In!

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be decided at All In. Willow Nightingale is scheduled to defend her title against the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament winner, Mercedes Mone. Nightingale enters the match at a clear disadvantage because of a broken hand that she's nursing.

Mone hasn't had the best history at All In. Last year she also won the Owen Hart Cup tournament and challenged for the world title at the big show. Mone lost that match to Toni Storm. She'll look for retribution and to reverse her All In history on Sunday afternoon.

The Young Bucks | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

All In wouldn't be the show that it is without a dream match. Tony Khan is delivering just that this year in the tag team division.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were an iconic tag team of the Attitude Era in WWE and shaped the careers of many tag teams after them. One of those teams was The Young Bucks. As it were, Copeland and Cage reunited in AEW and won the tag titles. Now, they'll defend them across eras against The Bucks.

Finally, what role might Kofi and Austin Creed have on the show? The duo formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE officially signed with AEW this weekend. Will they make their presence felt somehow? It all goes down at AEW All In.

AEW All In 2026 Results:

Lio Rush and The Rascalz defeated The Opps, Anthony Bowens, and Action Andretti

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron defeated Sisters of Sin