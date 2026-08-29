Predictions for AEW All In London: Will it Be Ospreay's Big Night in Wembley Stadium?

It is finally time for AEW All In: London, which means it is time for some predictions from the team at The Takedown on SI.

Will Sunday night finally be the night that Will Ospreay is crowned the new king of AEW inside Wembley Stadium? Can Willow Nightingale overcome a broken hand to retain her AEW Women's World Championship, and who will emerge victorious from the other six championship bouts on the card?

Also, The New Day are definitely debuting on Sunday, right? What about Ilja Dragunov? Potentially, but where would he appear? The Casino Gauntlet Match? Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for every match on Sunday's card.

If you want more in-depth analysis on each match, make sure to check out The Takedown on SI's All In: London prediction video above.

AEW World Trios Championship Roulette Royale

AEW Trios Roulette Royale | All Elite Wrestling

Seven teams will be competing for the right to call themselves the AEW World Trios Champions in this roulette match that will start on the All In London Buy In show, and most likely conclude after the pay-per-view portion of the night has begun. Why? You know already know the answer.

Swerve Strickland hasn't exactly hidden his desire to chase the trios titles, and given the wildcard element to this match, it seems pretty clear what's going to happen on Sunday. Swerve will introduce his buddies Kofi and Austin Creed to the AEW audience, and they'll walk away with the gold.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Swerve Strickland, Kofi & Austin Creed

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Swerve Strickland, Kofi & Austin Creed

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Swerve Strickland, Kofi & Austin Creed

AEW Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Men's Casino Gauntlet | All Elite Wrestling

Just because a Men's Casino Gauntlet Match is primarily built around two competitors, that doesn't guarantee that one of those two men will emerge victorious. In this case, however, it's hard to go against either Andrade El Idolo or MJF walking away with the guaranteed world title opportunity.

Since returning as the "One True Champion", MJF has seemed destined to get back into the actual title scene as quickly as possible. With Andrade already holding gold, and the strong likelihood that he'd come up short in his world title shot, we are all leaning toward Max pulling this one out.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: MJF

Zack Heydorn: MJF

Blake Lovell: MJF

AEW International Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada | All Elite Wrestling

This three-way match for the AEW International Championship comes with only one guarantee: it's going to push Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for match of the night contention. Tony Khan better space these two matches apart, because some of us will need time for a smoke break in between.

When it comes to picking a winner, you might as well be throwing darts at their photographs while blindfolded. Losing the International Title would allow Fletcher the chance to ascend up the card, while also setting the stage for another Takeshita versus Okada singles showdown at some point.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Continental Challenge Cup Final for the AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Nigel McGuinness

Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness | All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness battled through the entire field in the first ever Continental Challenge Cup, and will now face each other to see who will walk out of Wembley Stadium as the AEW Continental Champion. No disrespect to Nigel, but it's just not going to be him.

McGuinness made his return to the ring at All In London 2024 in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, and it is only fitting that he gets to retire at All In London two years later after taking Jon Moxley to his absolute limits. It'll be a valiant effort in what we believe will be his final match, but Mox retains.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin

Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin | All Elite Wrestling

A Falls Count Anywhere Match is the perfect way to conclude what has been a very violent, and quite literally explosive, rivalry between Kevin Knight and Darby Allin. The question of whether Darby finally gets his revenge on The Jet by winning the TNT Title for the third time has our panel torn.

Traditionally, the job of the heel is to put the babyface over at some point. Save for one match while Darby was AEW Men's World Champion, Knight has gotten the better of him. That said, Tony Khan has invested a ton in building up The Jet, and it would not be surprising at all if he were to retain at All In.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kevin Knight

Zack Heydorn: Kevin Knight

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion vs. The Brawling Birds

Divine Dominion vs. Brawling Birds | All Elite Wrestling

Predictable does not mean bad, it just means predictable. In any other setting, against any other team, Divine Dominion would be the overwhelming favorites, as they have been throughout their entire reign as AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. But they're the underdogs on Sunday.

Hampshire, England native Jamie Hayter has been snake bit in her career when it comes to performing inside Wembley Stadium, but she's finally getting her chance. Somehow, in some way, the scrappy, hard-hitting and relentless Birds will find a way to win gold in Hayter's Wembley debut.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... The Brawling Birds

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!.... The Brawling Birds

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... The Brawling Birds

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match: Cage & Cope vs. The Young Bucks

Cage & Cope vs. The Young Bucks | All Elite Wrestling

This is a dream tag team bout that hasn't exactly had the build to match. There's a sentiment between fans and critics that something has just been off with the Cage and Cope reunion, with many people believing that it's time for Christian to evolve his character further away from his Patriarch shtick.

Both Blake and Zack think that a title change is needed to alter the dynamic and give the division a refresh, but Rick believes it's just too early into this reign to take the gold away from Cage and Cope. They've had only three title defenses, and the Bucks represent the marquee win their run is missing.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cage & Cope

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... The Young Bucks

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné | All Elite Wrestlin

It's very unfortunate that Willow Nightingale is heading into this defense of her AEW Women's World Championship with a broken hand, because we know what Mercedes Moné and her can do when they are both at full strength. This should still be a good, physical match-up, but the result seems obvious.

If it wasn't for Willow's shoulder injury earlier this year, the roles in this match would probably be reversed. Mercedes would be defending her title against the two-time Owen Hart Cup Champion, and we would have predicted her to emerge victorious. We're doing the same now, especially with Willow injured again.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Mercedes Moné

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Mercedes Moné

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Mercedes Moné

AEW Men's World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

Again we feel the need to say: predictable isn't bad, it just means predictable. The pieces on the AEW chess board have been meticulously put into place over the last several months, leading to the final big move where a new king is crowned in the main event of All In: London. Why deviate now?

Will Ospreay will get the big moment he's dreamed of inside Wembley Stadium, but how long will it last? If you want to shake things up, have Ospreay defeat Kenny Omega in an absolute barn burner, give him a lengthy post-match celebration, and then have Men's Casino Gauntlet winner MJF swoop in and steal the gold away from an exhausted Aerial Assassin.

Is it going to happen? Probably not, but Rick in particular would like to see the world burn (metaphorically) on Sunday. Also, MJF deserves to flip the bird (literally) to all of London as a thank you for the incredible work he's done in AEW this year.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!.... MJF after Will Ospreay defeats Kenny Omega for the title

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Will Ospreay

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Will Ospreay