Tony Khan Addresses Thekla Not Having a Match at AEW All In

Thekla was the AEW Women's Champion for much of the year, but she doesn't currently have a match at the AEW All In event on Sunday night. It's not an oversight by Tony Khan, but he had a specific match card in mind for the show, and that is what he's presenting.

Khan met the media on Thursday morning ahead of All In on Sunday and addressed the fact that Thekla wasn't on the card. Khan was extremely complimentary of her and didn't rule out an appearance on the show in some capacity.

Khan said that Thekla was a great wrestler and a very important part of the AEW roster. He also said he sees a lot of value in Thekla and said that fans would see her very soon.

On the same media call, Khan was asked about the absence of a women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Khan said there was plenty of time to add to the card and that there would be some additional matches coming.

There is a men's Casino Gauntlet already booked for the show. MJF and Andrade El Idolo will be the first two men to enter the match, with the prize being a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship.

Thekla a prime candidate to win potential Women's Casino Gauntlet match

All In London 2026 | All Elite Wrestling

If the prize is the same for a potential women's match, Thekla makes perfect sense as a participant. Thekla defeated Kris Statlander to win the AEW Women's World Championship in a Strap Match on AEW Dynamite in February. She held the championship until losing it on an episode of Dynamite to Willow Nightingale this summer. Throughout her run as champion, she successfully defended the belt against top talent like Starlight Kid, Hikaru Shida, Jaime Hayter, and others.

All In takes place inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30. It's the third time that AEW will run its biggest event of the year from the venue. Last year, AEW hosted the show from Texas.

The main event of the show will be Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship. Ospreay earned the shot at the title by winning this year's Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Other announced matches for the show include Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, Jon Moxley vs. Nigel McGuinness in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic Cup tournament, and much more.