AEW All In 2026: Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Strap in, folks, because it's sure going to be a wild experience on the other side of the pond on Sunday afternoon.
AEW All In: London has finally arrived with eight championship matches and a Men's Casino Gauntlet Match set for the show, headlined by what is expected to be an epic clash for the AEW Men's World Championship between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.
The Aerial Assassin won the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup to earn this opportunity, and with NJPW's Callum Newman invited to be ring side, Ospreay will step out in front of over 40,000 of his home countrymen to battle The Best Bout Machine for the biggest prize in All Elite Wrestling.
Willow Nightingale is dealing with a broken hand, but she's not going to let that stop her from defending her AEW Women's World Championship against her bitter rival Mercedes Moné. Cage & Cope, Divine Dominion, Jon Moxley, Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher will all be putting their respective titles on the line as well, and Tony Khan is teasing a major surprise entrant in the Trios Roulette Royale.
Several of AEW's top stars will also be competing inside the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, including Andrade El Idolo, MJF, Mark Davis, Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Jericho, but you never know who could enter the fray with a guaranteed AEW Men's World Title shot up for grabs.
Here's everything you need to know about AEW All In: London, which is set to go live Sunday afternoon from Wembley Stadium in London, UK. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.
AEW All In date:
Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
AEW All In start time:
Buy-in Pre-show: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST
Main Show: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST
AEW All In location:
Location: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom
How To Watch AEW All In: London :
Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.
AEW All In card:
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Championship
- Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- Divine Dominion (c) vs. The Brawling Birds for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship
- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship
- Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the TNT Championship
- AEW Continental Challenge Cup Final: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness for the AEW Continental Championship
- Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a guaranteed AEW Men's World Title Shot: National Champion Andrade and MJF will enter first and second.
AEW All In: London Buy-In card:
- AEW Trios Championship Roulette Royale: "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido vs. The Dogs vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. The Death Riders vs. The Demand vs. The Conglomeration vs. Wildcard Entrant
AEW All In: London Predictions:
The Takedown on SI staff gives their final thoughts and predictions for AEW All In: London.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino