AEW Announces ‘Groundbreaking’ New Event For London This Fall

AEW is not content with merely returning to Wembley Stadium this summer. Oh no. Tony Khan and his crew are set to take the United Kingdom by storm with a further venture into the English capital.

And it may just be an even more ambitious proposition than running Wembley.

AEW hits the West End

Premiering at London’s world-renowned West End this Fall, The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, is set to be “a groundbreaking new live entertainment event” according to a press release issued by AEW this afternoon (June 15).

More on "All Elite Wrestling Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience" here: https://t.co/hVUjE40viL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2026

The event will mark the first time a major wrestling company has stepped into the world of original musical theatre.

Opening in London’s West End, near Tottenham Court Road, The Last Match is set to be an immersive and unique experience, fusing together both professional wrestling and musical theatre.

AEW stars set to be involved

Set against the backdrop of a professional wrestler’s final ever Pay-Per-View, the production will be scored by a 1980s-inspired soundtrack alongside the usual theatrical storytelling and larger-than-life characters you would ordinarily expect from pro wrestling.

“On behalf of AEW, we are thrilled to collaborate with The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience in London this fall,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This marks an incredible opportunity to partner All Elite Wrestling with an established theatrical production, showcase AEW stars during select performances and further expand our footprint in the London market.”

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

“AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience is a West End rock musical that happens to take place in the world of professional wrestling,” said Jeremiah James, Director, Lead Producer, and one of the creators. “I am deeply grateful to Tony Khan and everyone at All Elite Wrestling for believing in this project and embracing a creative risk that has never been attempted before. Together, we’re helping to innovate a new form of live entertainment.”

“One of the things that drew me to AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience is that no two performances will ever be exactly alike,” said Executive Producer Frank Licari, “The story, music, and characters remain the same, but the live wrestling element creates opportunities for surprises, special guests, and moments that can only happen in that room on that night.”

A familiar name will be executive producing the show

AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience will, surprisingly for a West End production, encourage audiences to take photos and record videos as well as share their experience on social media as the show is still being performed.

Chavo Guerrero will serve as an executive producer and wrestling consultant for the show, having also worked on major Hollywood productions such as 2023’s much heralded The Iron Claw as well as the Netflix series GLOW and new Apple TV series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, starring Nick Offerman and Nicole Kidman.

Jeremy Allen White reflects on working with Chavo Guerrero Jr. @mexwarrior to prepare for his role, the art of wrestling and storytelling from #TheIronClaw press conference. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/MWp6mSZZkh — Emily Mae 🎤 (@emilymaeheller) November 9, 2023

Every show will come with an interactive wrestling experience before the show, where fans are invited to explore multiple wrestling-themed installations and exhibits. Tickets range from £30 to £80, with premium VIP experiences available as optional add-ons. Further information will be released in the coming weeks.

The show will be directed by Jeremiah James, who previously starred in the acclaimed 2008 West End revival of Carousel at London’s Savoy Theatre, and will be Executive Produced by Frank Licari, an Emmy-nominated producer whose work spans film, television, documentaries, and live entertainment.