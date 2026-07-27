AEW Announces Special Edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW announced a new television special that will honor a member of the roster.

Rebel, who has been battling ALS, announced her terminal diagnosis in May. Various members of the wrestling world have supported her in this fight, especially by doing the ice bucket challenge.

AEW is also working with two non-profits, I AM ALS and Team Gleason, and the company is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the "Rebel Heart" bracelet to them.

Now, the company is putting on a special show to honor Rebel as her fight against ALS continues.

AEW Announces AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart

AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced that the company will hold AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart on September 9. The event, which will be held at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, will honor Rebel.

In the official announcement, AEW stated that Rebel will make a special appearance at the show, and a donation will be made to benefit I AM ALS and Team Gleason. I AM ALS is a community movement meant to empower ALS patients and caregivers, while Team Gleason also supports the fight against ALS with technology, research, equipment, and services.

“On behalf of everyone at All Elite Wrestling, we are proud to present AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite,” AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement. “We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease.”

AEW is bringing you a special night of television this September: #AEWRebelHeart Dynamite, honoring AEW's @RebelTanea, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026.#AEWRebelHeart: Dynamite will emanate from the @AkinsFordArena in Athens, GA, on Wednesday, September 9. pic.twitter.com/cXnJfaMyRd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

The announcement also noted that the show will be held near the University of Georgia's Regenerative Bioscience Center, where research and training are helping search for and develop new therapies for ALS.

Tickets for the event go on sale on July 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Further details are not known at this time, but AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Mercedes Mone are featured on the promotional graphic.

Rebel had a memorable run on-screen in AEW alongside Britt Baker early in the company's history. She has not been featured on AEW programming in recent years, but she remains a beloved member of the AEW family.

Rebel | AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

She clearly means a lot to the company, and there's no doubt that the roster will aim to deliver a special show in her honor. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.