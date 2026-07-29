AEW Dynamite Preview (7/29/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The landscape of AEW has changed substantially following last Sunday's AEW Redemption PPV.

There is a new AEW Women's World Champion, and her name is Willow Nightingale. Nightingale defeated Thekla at Redemption to win the AEW Women's World title that has eluded her on several previous occasions and clinch her ticket to face Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné at AEW All In London.

Willow Nightingale also made history as AEW's third triple-crown champion alongside Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page. She is the first woman to carry the distinction after holding the AEW Women's World Championship, AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, and TBS Championship (twice) during her time in the promotion.

An official celebration for the new champion is set for tonight in Detroit, but she should keep her eyes open for an appearance from her All In London opponent, Mercedes Moné.

The history between Moné and Willow Nightingale predates Moné's signing with AEW, dating back to NJPW Resurgence 2023 when Nightingale shocked the world and became the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion on the same night Moné suffered an injury that sidelined her for over a year.

As it stands, their current singles record is 2-1 with Nightingale having the advantage. What will tonight's championship celebration bring as match number four looms ahead at Wembley Stadium?

AEW World Trios Championships on the line

All Elite Wrestling

Tonight will be a big night for The Conglomeration. In addition to Willow Nightingale's celebration, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Demand. While The Conglomeration successfully defended their titles on Redemption Zero Hour, The Demand were calling their shots at the commentary desk.

Ricochet and GOA have been eying the trios titles for months. Will tonight finally be their night?

Tag team turmoil

An AEW World Tag Team Championship match has been made official for AEW All In London following big wins for Cage & Cope and the Young Bucks at Redemption. The two legendary teams will meet in the ring for the first time in their careers at Wembley Stadium. The Young Bucks are chasing a record-fourth reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions while Cage & Cope seek to retain their first set of tag titles in over 25 years.

Before their match, both teams will sit down with Renee Paquette tonight and get some things off their chests. What will they have to say?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Willow Nightingale AEW Women's World Championship Celebration

AEW World Trios Championships: The Conglomeration vs. The Demand

Renee Paquette sits down with Young Bucks and Cage & Cope