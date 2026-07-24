At Least Seven Stars Reportedly 'Waiting' to be Signed by AEW

Several former WWE stars hit free agency this week after their departures in April, and some of them may be heading to All Elite Wrestling, according to a new report.

WWE's rounds of releases have become an inevitability over the past several years. Each time the company lets talent go, fans speculate about where these superstars may go.

More often than not, at least some of them wind up in AEW. The latest round of cuts saw Kairi Sane, the Motor City Machine Guns, Aleister Black, and Xelina (Zelina Vega), among others, leave the company.

Several of these former WWE stars may already have their next move in place.

AEW Logo | AEW-All Elite Wrestling

AEW reportedly set to sign multiple names at some point soon

Shortly after the ex-WWE talent hit free agency this week, Jake Jeremy of the Wrestling Observer reported that, through speaking with sources, he learned "at least seven" performers are "waiting to be signed" by AEW. Jeremy wrote that he had not been able to confirm when these deals are expected to be completed, and he has not verified who the talent in question are.

The report cites one source who confirmed that there "may be more," but they only knew of seven personally. Jeremy wrote that there could possibly be a big move to grab more talent for the combined AEW/ROH roster in the near future. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan noted that he was keeping an eye on the free agent market during the media call ahead of AEW Redemption.

It's important to note that Jeremy's report doesn't explicitly state that the talent who are waiting to sign with AEW were part of WWE's April releases, or that they previously worked for the company at all. However, given the timing of the report and the stars who were in that round of cuts, it's easy to connect the dots.

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In addition to Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, and Black, the Wyatt Sicks, Hijo del Fantasma (Santos Escobar), and Zoey Serrano (Zoey Stark) were also in this wave of releases. The Motor City Machine Guns have already teased signing with a new company, while Zelina Vega has hinted at her next move as well.

AEW has a large roster with plenty of stars already, but Khan has repeatedly shown that he's willing to bring in more talent when the opportunity arises. It seems like that's exactly what fans can expect this time around as well.