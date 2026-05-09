AEW Collision 'Fairway To Hell': Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell debuts tonight in West Palm Beach, FL, as an hour-long special on TBS.

In addition to the special runtime and network, the event will be held at the SoFi Center, a unique and digitally advanced venue typically used for team-based indoor golf.

Headlining Fairway To Hell is Darby Allin's second AEW World Championship match of the week. He defeated Kevin Knight to retain the AEW World Championship this past Wednesday, and now PAC is next in line to challenge for the world title tonight in West Palm Beach.

Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The history between Darby Allin and PAC is well-documented. Their first clash in AEW was in 2020, and since then, their rivalry has only become even more intense, especially since PAC joined the Death Riders. The singles record between the two men currently stands at 2-1, with PAC having the edge.

After already wrestling a grueling match earlier this week, can Darby Allin manage to settle the score with PAC and hold on to the AEW World Championship, or will PAC pull off his most important victory in AEW yet?

National Championship on the line

"I'm gonna leave you broken. And I'm gonna take that National Championship back to @TheDonCallis Family."



EXCLUSIVE: @DUNKZILLADavis cannot wait to fight @Boy_Myth_Legend for the AEW National Title at #AEWCollision: Fairway to Hell LIVE on TBS + HBO Max at 8/7c, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/APR4Sf63Nq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 8, 2026

The Don Callis Family is on a constant hunt for gold in AEW, and the National Championship is not exempt from the Family's desires. Mark Davis' win over Will Ospreay a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite earned him an opportunity to become National Champion, but the current champ, "Jungle" Jack Perry, will not go down without a fight.

This will be Mark Davis' second time challenging Jack Perry for the championship after coming up short last month at AEW Dynasty Zero Hour. Will he face the same fate at Fairway To Hell or win his first singles championship in AEW?

Also on Collision

Although several other tag teams in the women's division have picked up steam in recent weeks, Divine Dominion's reign at the top has shown no signs of slowing down. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have been unstoppable as AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions and they look to continue their dominance tonight.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision Fairway To Hell .

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Darby Allin vs. PAC for the AEW World Championship

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion in action