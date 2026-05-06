AEW Dynamite & Collision Preview (5/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Two of AEW's top champions will clash for the AEW World Championship tonight on a special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision.
Darby Allin defeated Brody King last week to retain the AEW World Championship, while Kevin Knight pinned MJF to remain the TNT Champion. Allin said that if he retained the world title, Kevin Knight would be the next challenger, and tonight, The Jet will officially call his shot.
Kevin Knight and Darby Allin both have roots on the independent circuit in Washington and the Pacific Northwest, but they've only wrestled each other once in AEW during the 2025 Continental Classic, a match that Knight won.
Can The Jet pull off a victory over Darby Allin one more time and become AEW World Champion, or will the champion retain for the third defense in a row?
High stakes
After Juice Robinson managed to pull off the win for his team against the Death Riders and The Dogs on AEW Collision, he earned the opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for the Continental title tonight in North Charleston.
Mox and Robinson have clashed in the ring many times. Mox won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson in his NJPW debut in 2019, and since then, they've wrestled three more times across NJPW and AEW. Robinson has only managed to defeat Moxley on one of those occasions. Can he do it again and dethrone Moxley as champion?
FTR and Tommaso Ciampa's bad blood with The Conglomeration has reached its peak, culminating in Orange Cassidy and Dax Harwood meeting in a Double Jeopardy match on Dynamite/Collision tonight. If Cassidy wins, he and a Conglomeration member of his choosing will earn the opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. If Harwood wins, FTR and Tommaso Ciampa will become the new number one contenders for the AEW World Trios titles.
Friends or foes?
Hikaru Shida was pinned last week during her and Kris Statlander's AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match. Shida has vowed to "make it up" to her tag team partner, beginning tonight when they face Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron.
Since "Timeless" Toni Storn was ruthlessly attacked and put out of action indefinitely, Mina Shirakawa has been searching for answers about who could've hurt her former partner and her suspicions have led her to Shida and Statlander.
Plus, Harley Cameron has been on a downward spiral since Statlander refused to train her and Hikaru Shida taunted her for dragging down her friends. Tonight's encounter promises to be personal and emotional. Which team will come out on top?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:
North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC
AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):
- Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship
- Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for AEW Continental Championship
- Orange Cassidy vs. Dax Harwood in a Double Jeopardy Match
- Harley Cameron & Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling