AEW Dynamite Results (4/29/26) Darby Retains World Title, Knight Beats MJF & More

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. It featured four huge title matches, including Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship against Brody King.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Kevin Knight defending the TNT Championship against MJF. The match was set up on last week's show after an in-ring confrontation between the two men.

The finish saw MJF bring the TNT Championship into the ring to use it. When the referee took the title away from Friedman, he used this as a distraction to pull out the Dynamite Diamond Ring, looking to strike Kevin Knight with the foreign object. But before MJF could strike, Knight hits Friedman with a low blow and a small package to score the pinfall victory.

MJF attacked Knight's injured knee following the match, but AEW World Champion ascended from the rafters like his idol Sting and laid Friedman out with a Scorpion Death Drop. Friedman gets on the microphone and once again demands another shot at the AEW World Title, Allin tells him he's not getting a rematch until he puts something on the line before declaring that if he survives Brody King tonight, he'll give Kevin Knight a title shot next week.

Brody King comes out and tells Allin he won't survive tonight and tells Knight he'll be facing him next week for the AEW World Championship. Backstage, Cope and Cage accept FTR's stipulation of an I Quit New York Street Fight at Double or Nothing. If they don't win, they can no longer team in AEW.

In women's tag team action, The Brawling Birds made quick work of Emily Jaye and Jordan Blade. Afterward we hear from Thekla and Skye Blue backstage, it sounds like their rivalry with The Brawling Birds is far from over.

“I am EVERYTHING!”#AEW Women’s World Champion @toxic_thekla and @Skyebyee aren’t threatened by the Brawling Birds!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/m5OqdLy59G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026

From there, the second title match of the evening took place when Kazuchika Okada defended the AEW International Championship against Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. The finish of the match saw Okada hit Austin with the Rain Maker to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita came out on the stage and had a stare down with Okada as he did the belt motion around his waist. They will face off for the title next month at Double or Nothing. This was followed by another Bandido vignette revealing that Swerve Strickland is hunting the Ring of Honor World Champion.

We see progression in the current storyline between Will Ospreay and the Death Riders, where it appears Jon Moxley will train Ospreay and turn him into some kind of weapon. But is this Ospreay's ultimate goal to get back at Moxley from within? We'll find out soon enough.

“We don’t need excess baggage... DROP IT.”@WillOspreay arrived for training, but @JonMoxley set the tone immediately!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/58stPZZUno — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage teamed up for the first time on Dynamite this evening, picking up a victory over RPG Vice. FTR attempted to get involved at ringside, but were thwarted by The Conglomeration. Backstage, Chris Jericho once again gets beaten down by The Demand.

Up next, the women's tag team division was once again on display as Divine Dominion had another successful defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. There's a backstage confrontation between Andrade El Idolo and MJF, but cooler heads prevail thanks to Don Callis. This was followed up by RUSH making quick work of Steven Fuerte.

Backstage we hear from The Opps. Samoa Joe tries to make a case for Will Ospreay to join them instead of The Death Riders.

The Opps are BACK!@SamoaJoe, @K_Shibata2022, @730hook, and newly added member @Bowens_Official stand united and send a message to @WillOspreay!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pwwrGeWsdq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026

Darby Allin defended the AEW World Championship against Brody King in an insane main event. The finish of the match saw Allin hit King with multiple Coffin Drops to score the pinfall victory.

AEW Dynamite quick results:

Kevin Knight defeated MJF to retain the AEW TNT Championship

The Brawling Birds defeated Emily Jaye and Jordan Blade

Kazuchika Okada defeated Ace Austin to retain the AEW International Championship

Cope and Cage defeated RPG Vice

Divine Dominion defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles

RUSH defeated Steven Fuerte

Darby Allin defeated Brody King to retain the AEW World Championship