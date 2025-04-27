AEW Collision Results [4/26/25]: Daniel Garcia Saves Adam Cole From The Wrath Of FTR
They were already one of the best tag teams on the planet, but with a new attitude and Stokely Hathaway by their side, FTR may be unstoppable.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler knocked off Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly during a special Playoff Palooza edition of AEW Collision Saturday night.
The New Orleans crowd was treated to a highly competitive main event tag team match that saw FTR come out on top after hitting O'Reilly with a spiked piledriver. Dax & Cash had their sights set on inflicting more punishment on TNT Champion Adam Cole after the match was over, but the former champ Daniel Garcia rushed the ring to save his rival.
Armed with a crowbar, Garcia vowed to come after FTW every single week until he got his revenge for what Dax and Cash did to himself and 2.0. Cole and Garcia then shook hands as FTR and Stokely left the ringside area.
Here's everything else you may have missed from an action packed episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night:
AEW Collision match results:
Swerve Strickland defeated Blake Christian after blasting him with a jumping House Call. Lee Johnson and the Young Bucks attacked Swerve after the bout was over. Matthew and Nicholas had the upper hand on the former AEW World Champion until Kenny Omega ran down to the ring to make the save.
Timeless Toni Storm knocked off Queen Aminata in a title eliminator match. Aminata unloaded her entire arsenal on the AEW Women's Champion, but it wasn't enough. Toni had her opponent down and out after a thunderous hip attack and finished her off with a Storm Zero.
Hologram improved his record to an impressive 23-0 after answering Max Caster's Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge. Hologram made quick work of Caster, dumping him with Portal Bomb to pick up the decisive win.
Anna Jay returned to action for the first time this year in AEW and picked up a dominant win over Taylor Gainey. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford sprung a 2-on-1 assault on Anna Jay after her victory.
CRU knocked off Top Flight in a wild Tornado Tag Team Match. Both teams were evenly matched, but when Leila Grey got involved, it spelled the end for Dante and Darius Martin. When Grey jumped onto the ring apron, Action Andretti shoved Dante into her and sent her falling to the floor below. CRU took advantage of the moment and dropped Darius with a neck breaker. Lio Rush then connected on a frog splash and Action followed up with a 450 splash for the win.
Bandido successfully defended his ROH World Championship against Dralistico. The was a high octane contest that saw Bandido pull off the first defense of his second reign as ROH Champion after blasting Dralistico with a 21 Plex.
Rush defeated AR Fox. The night was not a total loss for LFI as Rush straight up ambushed Fox for a dominant victory. He connected with the Bull’s Horns to score the 1-2-3.
FTR knocked off Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in the main event tag team match. Cash Wheeler got the pinfall on Kyle after he and Dax hit the spike piledriver. Daniel Garcia rushed the ring with a crowbar to save Adam Cole from an ambush, after he attempted to check on O'Reilly and Strong after the match.