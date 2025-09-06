AEW Collision Preview (9/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW is back in 2300 Arena for a loaded night of action on Collision.
After laying out an open challenge to the locker room on Dynamite for someone to step up and face her at All Out, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will team up with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron in 8-woman all star tag team action against the Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne.
The tensions between the babyfaces and heels in the AEW women's division have been running high for months. Last week on Collision, the Triangle of Madness put the locker room on notice by laying out Storm, Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata after the main event.
With Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron now in the mix, will they be able to stop the Triangle of Madness and a familiar foe in Megan Bayne? Will the rumored inaugural women's Blood & Guts match inch closer to becoming a reality?
Daniel Garcia will get another shot at Jon Moxley after coming up short in a singles match against him last week on Dynamite. Last Saturday when Garcia faced Blake Christian, Moxley was surprisingly at ringside offering advice and coaching Garcia to victory.
After the match, Garcia shared that he wanted one more opportunity to beat Jon Moxley and later reiterated that he was there since the Death Riders' inception when his hero Bryan Danielson was taken out by the faction. Will Garcia finally be able to defeat Jon Moxley? Is Mox looking to take Garcia under his wing?
Looking to write the next chapter of their stellar in-ring rivalry, Mark Briscoe wants a shot at Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, but Don Callis said he would have to defeat a member of the Don Callis Family to get his wish. The chosen member of the family is none other than Konosuke Takeshita, currently on the run of a lifetime after winning the G1 Climax tournament.
Tonight on Collision, Briscoe will face the Alpha for a chance to earn a TNT title shot. Will the fan favorite Briscoe lose another big match, or will Takeshita's growing tension with Kazuchika Okada cloud his focus?
Speaking of the Don Callis Family, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher will address the crowd live tonight in Philadelphia after the TNT Champion's brutal assault of Kenny Omega that put him out of action at the conclusion of this week's episode of Dynamite.
The ROH locker room emptied on Wednesday to break up the brawl between FTR and Adam Copeland & Christian Cage. Adam Priest, who teamed up with JD Drake to face FTR on Collision last week and has been regularly featured in ROH, began raining fists on Dax Harwood when Harwood retaliated against him for trying to break up the altercation.
After the scuffle, Cash Wheeler was furious and told Priest to find a partner and meet them in the ring tonight on Collision. Preist chose a returning "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington, a notable former opponent of Harwood's.
Will the young stars on the rise pull out a win over the Top Guys, or will FTR send a message to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on the road to All Out Toronto that they are not to be trifled with?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
- "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne in an 8-Woman All Star Tag with everyone banned from ringside
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Adam Priest & "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington vs. FTR
- We'll hear from TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher & Don Callis
