AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Adam Page and Kenny Omega will team up for the first time in a long time on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champions reunited to fight off The Don Callis Family last week and this week that partnership is official. Page and Omega are scheduled to team with Jet Speed to take on Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks in an eight-man tag team match.
Things between the former tag champions seemed smooth last week, but will they stay that way? The Young Bucks -- former Elite members with Page and Omega are on the opposite team. Drama is ripe.
In other action on this week's episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone puts one of her nine championships on the line when she faces Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship. Mone and Windsor have crossed paths in tag team matches, but this is their first encounter with the title on the line.
Last week on Dynamite, Mone declared that there wasn't a women's championship in the world that was safe from her. She also said she was coming to take ten or eleven championships at once. Can Windsor knock her off the top of the mountain?
Finally, last week on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin challenged Jon Moxley to a match at All Out. Moxley denied Darby's challenge. Later in the show, Allin was able to defeat one of Moxley's Death Riders -- Claudio Castagnoli -- in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Will that Darby win change Moxley's tune on a match?
We'll find out live during this week's episode AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Live Blog
-The show opened with Gabe Kidd walking to the ring and calling out Darby Allin on the microphone. By the time he got into the ring Darby answered the call and the two men brawled in and around the ring.
-Eventually, Darby got the upper hand in the fight, but Jon Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders came out. As they were about to attack, Hook walked to the ring and was followed by The Opps. Everyone brawled with Darby and Kidd fighting all the way to the backstage area.
-Backstage, Darby used a drug filled rag to make Kidd pass out. He then packed Kidd into a body bag, attached that to a truck, and then drove off with Kidd in the bag behind him.
-Mercedes Mone defeated Alex Windsor to retain the TBS Championship. The match was excellent and a back and forth roller coaster. In the end, Mone reversed a Windsor move into a roll-up pin for the victory.
-After the match, Windsor offered to shake Mone's hand. It looked as if Mone was going to do it, but she flipped her the middle finger and attacked instead. A returning Riho made the save for Windsor and fought Mone out of the ring.
-The Opps was interviewed backstage and began talking about Hook. Hook approached them and said he would fight his own battles. Hook yelled at Samoa Joe for replacing him in The Opps so soon after his injury. Joe said it was his call to do that and while he might be mad, they would still have his back.
-Ricochet cut a promo backstage. He and Gates of Agony ran down The Hurt Syndicate and said that they would ruin their legacy. They challenged Hurt Syndicate to a match at All Out.
AEW Dynamite Results (9/3/25)
Mercedes Mone defeated Alex Windsor to retain the TBS Championship
AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):
Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, &JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, & Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag Match
