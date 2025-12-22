AEW Christmas Collision SPOILERS: Continental Classic Semifinals Set For Worlds End

Merry Christmas one and all!

AEW President Tony Khan has gifted the sickos the final six matches of the Continental Classic this coming Thursday night on a special Christmas Collision that will air at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

These final matches will determine which four men will advance to the semifinals of the tournament this coming Saturday night at AEW Worlds End.

AEW talent and staff are actually getting much of the holiday week off, and Thursday night's show was filmed in advance on Sunday evening from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The following spoilers are courtesy of Fightful and are limited in scope.

AEW Christmas Collision Match and Segment Results:

Kyle Fletcher defeated Jack Perry to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League standings. He finished the round robin portion of the tournament with nine points.

Kyle O’Reilly revealed that he has a bulging disc in his neck and a fractured arm, which is why he was unable to compete in the Continental Classic. He gave a pep talk to Roderick Strong, who was looking for his first tournament victory against Claudio Castagnoli later in the show.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mascara Dorada to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings.

Darby Allin reveals that he's been medically cleared for competition. He was attacked by Gabe Kidd and shoved down a flight of stairs. Kidd also challenged Darby to a match at Worlds End.

Roderick Strong defeated Claudio Castagnoli to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler attacked Strong after the bell, but Mark Briscoe ran down to make the save. Marina Shafir got involved, which prompted Timeless Toni Storm to enter the fray.

It was announced that FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson at Worlds End in a Chicago Street Fight. Stokely Hathaway then cut a promo.

PAC and Kevin Knight fought to a 20-minute time limit draw to earn one point apiece in the Continental Classic Gold League standings.

Gabe Kidd claimed that Darby Allin was in the ICU after his attack earlier in the night, but Allin appeared with a baseball bat and accepted Kidd’s challenge for Worlds End.

AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale defeated Hayan & Maya World. The Babes of Wrath then regaled the crowd with a Christmas story.

Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. Mox and Takeshita advanced to the semifinals at Worlds End out of the Blue League.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mike Bailey to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League Standings. The Rainmaker and Kyle Fletcher advanced to the semifinals at Worlds End out of the Gold League.

Kyle Fletcher will face Jon Moxley in the first semifinal match-up on Saturday, while Kazuchika Okada will take on Konosuke Takeshita in the other semifinal match.

