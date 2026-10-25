AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (10/24/26): The Best of Five Series Continues

Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision took place at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Last week's episode was part of a special three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision that was the company's go-home show for last weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view event. The main event featured Darby Allin defeating Hechicero to qualify for the Clockwork Carnage match.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with Jay White alongside the Bang Bang Gang and the Dogs. They have renamed themselves the Last Outfit. What a terrible name. White admits he and David Finlay can't trust each other, but it's better to be working together than against each other.

White would proceed to run down the Death Riders and the Conglomeration and declared he would be the one to take the Continental Championship away from Jon Moxley.

.@JayWhiteNZ has a message for Death Riders leader Jon Moxley! 😳



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/dinNIXzsP6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Booking Grade: 7/10

The Last Outfit? Who in the heck came up with that terrible faction name?!

White's promo itself was good, but it didn't really accomplish anything

It seems like they are already teasing a potential final for the C2 this year

Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke with the Conglomeration about what White said. Kyle O'Reilly made it abundantly clear he's looking to take the Switchblade down.

THE WARNING HAS BEEN SENT!



With The Last Outfit officially established, The Conglomeration deliver a HAUNTING message to the newly formed alliance!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/GuBu7ivnYn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Better than the first?

In the opening contest of the evening, the Motor City Machine Guns took on FTR in match two of a best-of-five series. The finish of the match saw Stokley get involved, holding Alex Shelley down as Cash Wheeler held the ropes to score the pinfall victory for his team.

By hook or by crook, FTR find a way to even the Best-of-5 Series at 1-1!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/G9IPFCq8fe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

Almost as great as their match at WrestleDream

An excellent display of tag team wrestling

The finish kept it from being on the level of their first match, but I get why they did it

They aired an awesome promo from Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland that took place following Dynamite on Wednesday to hype up next month's Blood and Guts match.

The Death Riders are in a mood and the crowd is loving it

The next match was an eight-person mixed tag match between the Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions. Shafir won the match for her team by locking Trish Adora in the Brutalizer to score the submission victory.

After the match, Jon Moxley got on the microphone, telling Jay White he made a move on Wednesday, and now it's time for him to make his.

.@MarinaShafir makes Trish Adora tap out to The Brutalizer as The Death Riders pick up the win!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/eSt0rWZx47 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

This was a very fun mixed tag match

The Death Riders seem to be getting more and more over with each passing week with the live crowd

Shafir working this match did a lot for her pursuit of the AEW Women's World Title

Stop doing squash matches with local talents

In the next match, Josh Alexander defeated Blade Brown in a squash match. Alexander won with an ankle lock.

After the match, Alexander gets on the microphone and puts over Don Callis. Alexander calls out Darby Allin for the TNT Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite. Alexander puts down Copeland, claiming he wasn't there. Copeland comes out, however, and cleans house until Davis and Doyle hit the ring and attack him from behind.

Booking Grade: 6/10

How does one benefit from beating an enhancement talent that no one knows?

There are several talents on the AEW roster that could have lost to Alexander tonight, and it would have been way more effective if you were putting him in a title match

The aftermath with Alexander and Cope saved this booking grade from being way worse

The next match saw Swerve Strickland go one-on-one with Myron Reed of The Rascalz. Strickland ended the match with a Vertebreaker, followed by a Swerve Stomp to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Reed leaves it all in the ring every time he goes out there

This match was teased to be short, but we got a good-length contest from these two

There isn't anything AEW can do with Swerve that he won't excel at; he's that good

.@TheBadReed is still in this fight! 😤



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/NSEaVmQuCT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Another one? Really...?

The next match saw Speedball Mike Bailey and Andrade El Idolo of the United Empire defeat local talents Steve and Robert Allen. Bailey scored the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, El Idolo went to a picture at ringside with a fan but was jumped by Tommaso Ciampa

Booking Grade: 5/10

One squash match with a local talent in one night is bad, two is excessive

With a roster this massive, this kind of booking makes zero sense

The aftermath with Ciampa and Andrade was fine, but that could have been done after a promo or a match against another team that actually was worthy of TV time

.@MrTommasoCiampa blindsides Andrade El Ídolo! 😱



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/AvwNNCw568 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Women's action was up next as the number one contenders for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles, Wrathlander, took on the former champions, Divine Dominion. The finish of the match saw Triangle of Madness get involved, leading to a DQ finish.

After the match, Willow Nightingale tries to come out and make the save, but they are outnumbered as the Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion lay out all three women.

Booking Grade: 8/10

This was a very fun and competitive matchup until the finish

Wrathlander could have really used a clean win here to make them worthy of their upcoming title shot at Full Gear

If this isn't setting up the women's Blood and Guts match, I really don't understand what happened here

The Triangle of Madness strike, but @Willowwrestles is here to even the odds! 👏



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/jE4HgspnWS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

The Women's Blood and Guts match is set

Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke with Willow Nightingale and Wrathlander. Nightingale revealed that after what went down in the ring she made a call to the Brawling Birds, and despite them facing Wrathlander at the pay-per-view next month they all hate the Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion. The challenge is made is Blood and Guts, so there are your two big Blood and Guts matches in ten days.

“Are you thinking what I'm thinking?”



REVENGE IS ON THEIR MINDS!

Divine Dominion and the Sisters of Sin have pushed @willowwrestles and Wrathlander too far, and now they're calling for BLOOD & GUTS!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/fRZkXcvIEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Jay White goes one-on-one with Kyle O'Reilly.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for the Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision quick results:

FTR defeated Motor City Machine Guns in match two of the best-of-five series (now tied at 1 a piece)

The Death Riders defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

Josh Alexander defeated Blade Brown

Swerve Strickland defeated Myron Reed

Speedball Mike Bailey and Andrade El Idolo defeated Steve and Robert Allen

Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron) defeated Divine Dominion via disqualification