AEW WrestleDream 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It's almost time to start the clock and let carnage take over the city of Orlando, Florida.

The annual AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view will emanate tonight from the Theme Park Capital of the World, and you best believe that reigning AEW Men's World Champion Will Ospreay is preparing to deliver some thrills that would rival any rollercoaster.

The Aerial Assassin will defend his title in a first-of-its-kind match, and one of his own design. Clockwork Carnage will feature seven challengers to Ospreay's title: the soon-to-be retiring Adam Copeland, Samoa Joe, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet and Darby Allin.

Eight wrestlers, two stages, one winner.

Who will leave #AEWWrestleDream as the AEW World Champion?

Find out at the Clockwork Carnage THIS SATURDAY 10/17 LIVE on PPV, when the action kicks off at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/EehxGLtFmm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2026

Two wrestlers will kick off phase one of the match, with a new competitor entering the bout every three minutes. If anyone gets pinned, or they tap out during this stage, then they are eliminated from competing in the remainder of the contest.

Phase two will begin once all eight men have had a chance to enter the match, and that's when the clock will start to tick down. Whoever has the most pinfall and/or submission victories at the end of a 15-minute scoring period will be crowned the AEW Men's World Champion.

Six other championships will also be decided Saturday night, including the AEW Women's World Title as Mercedes Moné puts her gold on the line against the former champion, The Toxic Spider Thekla.

Finally, it appears that a major debut is in store for the sickos later this evening. After weeks of rumors and reports that former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov was AEW bound, the company all but confirmed his arrival with video teases on AEW Dynamite and social media this week.

Here's everything we known about tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

AEW WrestleDream start time:

Start time for Saturday Tailgate Brawl: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Start time for the WrestleDream main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW WrestleDream location:

Location: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

How To Watch AEW WrestleDream:

Saturday Tailgate Brawl: TNT & HBO Max

WrestleDream Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW WrestleDream predictions:

The Takedown on SI panel gives their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday night's pay-per-view.

AEW WrestleDream card (announced):

Clockwork Carnage | All Elite Wrestling

8-Man Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW Men's World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Adam Copeland vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla for the AEW Women's World Champion

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Two Out of Three Falls Match for the AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis for the AEW Continental Championship

Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National Championship

Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata in a 4-Way Match for the TBS Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Saturday Tailgate Brawl card (announced):

MCMG vs. FTR | All Elite Wrestling

Match One in a Best of Five Series: Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR

Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin