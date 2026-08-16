AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (8/15/26): The Continental Cup Continues

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at The Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last week's episode featured the first matches of this year's Continental Cup. At the end of the night, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston were the first three men to advance to the next round of the tournament.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with Brodido and Hangman Page defending the AEW World Trios Championship against The Lethal Twist. The finish of the match saw Brody King hit Lee Johnson with a triple-team Gonzo Bomb variation to score the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, Ricochet came out on the stage to cut a promo and distract the champions so GOA could attack them from behind. The Lethal Twist joined in and once the champions were fully beaten down Ricochet got in the ring to mock them.

.@KingRicochet, The Demand & The Lethal Twist get the last laugh on the AEW World Trios Champions!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HrXIARPi2j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

Great opening contest

Surprisingly competitive

The Demand will likely be getting a rematch for those titles soon

Backstage Lexy Nair interviews the Don Callis Family about having to face each other in the first round of the Continental Cup. Callis downplays it and acts like everything is good between Brian Cage and Hechicero.

.@TheDonCallis Family’s @BrianCageGMSI & @_ReyHechicero face off LATER TONIGHT in the #AEW Continental Challenge Cup – but is there dissension in their ranks?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QcyV2uzRsH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Will the Continental Cup destroy The Conglomeration?

Elsewhere backstage, Lexy Nair speaks with The Conglomeration. Orange Cassidy worries about potentially facing Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in the next round. O'Reilly and Strong put each other over but make it clear they won't take it easy on each other tonight.

Back in the ring, in the battle of the Don Callis Family, Hechicero defeated Brian Cage to advance to the next round of the Continental Cup. The finish saw Hechicero catch Cage in a deep roll-up to score the pinfall victory.

.@_REYHECHICERO IS MOVING ON THANKS TO A HIGH STACK PIN ON @BRIANCAGEGMSI!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nb4g0cvSmi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Booking Grade: 7/10

As Big E would say, this was big, meaty men slapping meat

Lackluster finish

Hechicero doesn't look like a threat coming out of this match

We hear from Darby Allin, who hypes up his match with Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship at All In: London. Allin talks about family, promising not to attack Knight from behind heading into their match. Allin promises Knight after he defeats him at the pay-per-view, Knight won't recognize himself in the mirror anymore.

“I hope you like it at the top, because the foundation you’re building your house on isn’t going to last."@DarbyAllin battles @Jet2Flyy at #AEWAllIn London, but until then, Darby gives his word that he will not physically harm The Jet.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nDs0crN5TS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Don't worry Myron Reed... It's FINE!!!

The Rascalz are backstage in the locker room. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz are happy about getting back on track with a win, but Myron Reed is moping about losing his recent match. They will be in action later tonight, but none of them set it up. Lio Rush appears and reveals he got the match made because he needs friends. A very funny segment.

The Rascalz (@TheBadReed, @ZacharyWentz & @dezmondxavier) are rolling into another match TONIGHT, but who set it up?



HE DID?!! @IamLioRush



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Gn4bZ9V1l1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Back in the ring, AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion defeated Mazzerati and Rachelle Riveter in a non-title match. After the match, the Brawling Birds came out and attacked the champions. Hayter and Windsor were going to put Bayne through a table before Kross made the save.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Why was this match so long?

We don't need competitive squash matches

The dominant champions backing down from the challengers? Not a good look

The Brawling Birds want payback for being blindsided by Divine Dominion last week on Collision!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/o3r7LotFCo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

The Continental Cup continues as Nigel McGuinness returns to the ring

Back in the ring, the first round of the Continental Cup continued as Nigel McGuinness went one-on-one with Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. The finish of the match saw McGuinness reverse Shibata's sleeper hold into a bridging pin to score the victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A technical classic in the first round of the tournament

Both men looked incredible and Shibata didn't look bad in defeat

McGuinness could be a sentimental favorite to make the finals due to All In being in London

WHAT A MATCH! @McGuinnessNigel advances to the next round of the Continental Challenge Cup!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/R7rBXp4tYS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Renee Paquette speaks with Will Ospreay backstage. It's announced that Ospreay and two partners of his choosing will face the Don Callis Family this Wednesday on Dynamite. Ospreay said he's going to make the call to the United Empire in Japan, but worried about the conversation that he has to have with Callum Newman to do it.

A video package airs, hyping the match between the Young Bucks and Cope and Cage later this month at All In: London.

Two teams that redefined tag team wrestling face off at #AEWAllIn London in a dream match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Who will walk out of Wembley with their legacy intact? Champions @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps or @YoungBucks?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WWDH7lswyy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Has Lio Rush found some friends?

Back in the ring, The Rascalz and Lio Rush defeated Jeaux Braxton, Frescomatic, Watson, and Ice Williams. Rush won the match for his team by submission. After the match, Rush shook hands with all of the Rascalz, although all of them were very nervous around him.

Heading up the ramp, they crossed paths with The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley and Rush have plenty of history if they want to tell that story in the future. This led to a quick squash match in which Lashley, Benjamin, and Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Sonico, Willie Montana, RO Montana, and Jake Redondo.

No time to celebrate for @IAmLioRush & The Rascalz, The Hurt Syndicate is here!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UF43QDkUrU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

If you're gonna do squash matches, it doesn't hurt to do them back-to-back and tease a connection between them

Lio Rush is hilarious

The prospect of a working relationship between The Hurt Syndicate and STP is intriguing

We get a promo from Tommaso Ciampa backstage, hyping up the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All in: London. Ciampa tells Andrade El Idolo and MJF they better pray he doesn't come out at number three.

“If you believe in a God, pray that I'm not number three.”@MrTommasoCiampa declares himself as an entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at #AEWAllIn London — and sends a dire message to #1 and #2 Entrants @AndradeElIdolo & @The_MJF.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ep2ESvyJr4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

Mercedes Moné is ready for Willow Nightingale

Back in the ring, Mercedes Moné took on Zayda Steel. The finish of the match saw Mercedes put Zayda in the Statement Maker to win the match via submission. After the match, Mercedes attacked Christopher Daniels and Zayda Steel with the Owen Hart Title until Willow Nightingale came out to make the save. Nightingale challenged Moné to face her right now, but she left instead.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Really fun match between Mercedes and Zayda

Mercedes showing desperation to win the title at All In

Willow making the save was the perfect way to end the segment

"I'm still smiling, BITCH!"



AEW Women's World Champion @WillowWrestles has seen enough from @MercedesVarnado!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XmLdymC20R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

We get a promo from a bloody Jack Perry following his loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite. Perry said he's confident he will become AEW World Champion and needs to keep challenging himself. He's interrupted by Swerve Strickland, and the two go back and forth a bit; neither man gets physical.

Backstage, Kenny Omega challenges the Don Callis Family to a trios match next week as well. Omega's partners will be the Young Bucks. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage come in, and the two teams butt heads a bit over their loss last week in Mexico.

AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX is tired of @TheDonCallis Family meddling in his affairs and has recruited two Elite partners for Wednesday: @YoungBucks!



However, this seems to have caught the eye of the AEW World Tag Team Champions …



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CaOhvvmHgy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

It's time for the main event!

In the main event of the evening, Roderick Strong went one-on-one with Kyle O'Reilly in the final first-round match of the Continental Cup. The finish of the match saw O'Reilly catch Strong in a flash pin to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

A fantastic main event

If you're a fan of stiff, hard-hitting matches, this was the match for you

The finish was kind of flat, preventing a perfect score

After the match, Strong shoved O'Reilly down in frustration before pulling him back up and raising his hand. Orange Cassidy came out to check on his stablemates as AEW Collision went off the air.

Despite taking each other to the limit, @KORCombat and @RoderickStrong are still friends. You love to see it.



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/NpRrUr5crL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

Brodido and Hangman Page defeated The Lethal Twist to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

Hechicero defeated Brian Cage to advance to the next round of the Continental Cup

Divine Dominion defeated Mazzerati and Rachelle Riveter

Nigel McGuinness defeated Katsuyori Shibata to advance to the next round of the Continental Cup

The Rascalz and Lio Rush defeated defeated Jeaux Braxton, Ice Williams, Frescomatic, and Watson

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and the Hurt Syndicate defeated Sonico, Willie Montana, RO Montana, and Jake Redondo

Mercedes Moné defeated Zayda Steel

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Roderick Strong to advance to the next round of the Continental Cup