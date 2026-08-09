AEW Collision Results & Booking Grades (8/8/26): The Continental Cup Begins

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Last week's episode revealed the details of the Continental Cup. It is a single-elimination, randomly drawn tournament that will conclude at All In: London later this month. The Cup kicked off on tonight's episode of Collision with three first-round matches. You can learn more about who will be participating in this tournament by watching the video below.

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with Continental Cup action as Claudio Castagnoli went one-on-one with Ace Austin. The finish of the match saw Castagnoli hit Austin with a launching uppercut to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Very fun opening contest

Sets a good standard for the action we'll see in the Continental Cup

The winner was never really in doubt

A video package airs for Will Ospreay, hyping his match against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All In: London. It's followed by another video package recapping the Motor City Machine Gun's signing with AEW on Collision last week.

Back in the ring, The Brawling Birds made relatively quick work of Vert Vixen and Viva Van in tag team action. After the match, the Divine Dominion's music hit, and instead of coming down the aisle, they attacked Hayter and Windsor from behind. They tried to put Windsor through a table, but it didn't break. Oops...

Booking Grade: 6.5/10

This was a showcase for the challengers, nothing more than a squash match

The aftermath got some worthwhile momentum for the match when Divine Dominion attacked

The table not breaking kinda hurt everything overall

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, blindside The Brawling Birds ahead of their match at #AEWAllIn London!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4al2RtgfQN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

Orange Cassidy brings back "Jane" as his entrance theme

The Continental Cup continued as Orange Cassidy took on Matt Sydal. This was Sydal's first singles match in AEW since 2024. The finish of the match saw Cassidy hit Sydal with Beach Break to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Great match

Sydal still looks great as a singles competitor

Much like the previous Cup match, the winner really wasn't in doubt

Cassidy catches @MattSydal with a Beach Break to move on in the Continental Challenge Cup!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Zx1noa2wOQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are backstage. Moxley hypes up his Cup match with Jungle Jack Perry on Dynamite before focusing on their 8-man tag tonight, telling Perry he's found himself paired up with the wrong people today as Moxley shares his disdain for the Bang Bang Gang.

Back in the ring, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz make easy work of Steven Fuerte and Aaron Solo. After the match, The Rascalz spoke to the fans, and Myron Reed called out his opponent for the evening, Speedball Mike Bailey, to have the match now. Bailey comes out, and the match happens immediately. The finish saw Bailey hit Reed with a standing Spanish Fly to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

It was smart to merge the two Rascalz matches together

The squash match did little for Xavier and Wentz, they need more definitive wins against top teams

Bailey and Reed put on a show, in what will likely be the match of the show

BAILEY WINS. WHAT A MATCH!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5EQXwddSUV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

David Finlay is ready for his match with Jay White

The Dogs are backstage. David Finlay hypes up his match with Jay White this Wednesday on Dynamite and declares he's going to put White back on the shelf for good. Connors and Finlay issue a warning to the rest of the tag team division.

Back in the ring, Hikaru Shida and Persephone took on Maya World and Hyan in tag team action. The finish saw Shida hit Hyan with a modified Tombstone piledriver to score the pinfall victory for her team.

.@ShidaHikaru PLANTS @_thehyan on the top of her head to pick up the win for her team!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yBrdWeEwrb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

The match was fine

Shida's victory keeps her in the hunt for another shot at the TBS Championship

Maya World was protected as the champion by not taking the pinfall

Lexy Nair is backstage with TNT Champion Kevin Knight. While Knight dodged giving Allin a rematch for the TNT Championship at All In, Knight instead focused his energy on Chris Jericho, challenging him to a match next week on Dynamite.

TNT Champion @Jet2Flyy might give Darby Allin what he wants -- but first, Knight wants some revenge on Jericho THIS WEDNESDAY!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6pB4GrLJ3d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

Guns up in the Jungle

Eight-man action was up next as the Death Riders took on Jungle Jack Perry and the Bang Bang Gang. The finish of the match saw interference from The Dogs and Marina Shafir to help the Death Riders pick up the win.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Got a nice little preview of Mox and Perry before Dynamite

The Bang Bang Gang doesn't feel like a legit threat without Jay White

It was nice to see someone other than Moxley get the pinfall victory

The Dogs make the difference! The Death Riders pick up the victory!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5KTtgQ2JEV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

We get a backstage segment between Speedball Mike Bailey and Nick Wayne. They will face MJF next week on Dynamite in a three-way to determine the number two entrant into the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

Elsewhere backstage, Shane Taylor Promotions speaks with The Hurt Syndicate, teasing that the two sides can join forces with Taylor paying off the trio. MVP tells them they have their undivided attention.

Jack Perry sends a warning to Jon Moxley

Backstage, Jungle Jack Perry sends a word of warning to Jon Moxley before their match this Wednesday. Juice Robinson also cuts a profanity-laced promo against the Dogs ahead of White's return on Wednesday to face Finlay.

In the main event of the evening, Eddie Kingston took on Jake Doyle in the first round of the Continental Cup. This was Kingston's first match on AEW programming since February. The finish of the match saw Kingston lock Doyle in the Stretch Plum to win the match via submission.

Booking Grade: 9/10

It was really nice to see Kingston back on AEW programming; it's been too long

Paul Wight brought a lot to this match on commentary

This was a fantastic, hard-hitting main event

NEVER COUNT OUT KINGSTON! EDDIE WINS!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/fLVY1IyG1m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2026

Eddie Kingston celebrated his victory as AEW Collision went off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ace Austin to advance in the Continental Cup

The Brawling Birds defeated Vert Vixen and Viva Van

Orange Cassidy defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Continental Cup

The Rascalz defeated Steven Fuerte and Aaron Solo

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Myron Reed

Hikaru Shida and Persephone defeated Maya World and Hyan

The Death Riders defeated Jungle Jack Perry and the Bang Bang Gang

Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Doyle to advance in the Continental Cup