AEW Collision Preview (8/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The inaugural Continental Challenge Cup continues on AEW Collision.

Fellow Conglomerators and longtime friends Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly will collide over their shared aspirations of being the first Continental Cup winner at AEW All In London.

Their first round match will be their second singles clash in AEW. Roderick Strong won their first bout. Will he have similar luck tonight or will Kyle O'Reilly advance to the second round?

Tomorrow, 8/15!



Make sure you're LOCKED IN for a packed night of action on Saturday #AEWCollision!



It all KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RcqoA6vImE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2026

In another meeting of stablemates, Don Callis Family members Brian Cage and Hechicero will also go head to head for the first time in the opening round of the Continental Cup. How will The Machine fare against the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion?

Cage and Hechicero isn't the only first time matchup on tonight's card. Wrestling legends Katsuyori Shibata and Nigel McGuinness both have dreams of becoming the winner of the Continental Cup and McGuinness has the added motivation of wanting to do it in his home country of England at Wembley Stadium. Which master technician will keep their All In London aspirations alive?

Divine alliances

All Elite Wrestling

Divine Dominion has been undefeated since becoming a team and winning the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Their upcoming clash with The Brawling Birds has been made official for All In London, but Megan Bayne and Lena Kross want to send a message to their opponents even earlier. They'll be in action tonight on Collision in hopes of asserting their dominance once again.

Their ally, Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné, has a similar plan before her own All In London showdown against AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale. Tonight, Moné wrestles Zayda Steel, someone who has admired Moné for years but was disgusted by the CEO's surprise attack on Nightingale on AEW Dynamite. Will Zayda Steel overcome her idol, or will the CEO teach her a lesson she'll never forget?

Also on Collision

After Ricochet interrupted the war of words between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland on Dynamite, The Lethal Twist are calling their shot to challenge the AEW World Trios Champions, Hangman and Brodido. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson are confident about their chances of winning after a big win in CMLL last week, but the new champions won't go down without a fight in their first title defense. Which team will walk away as the trios champions?

The new alliance of The Hurt Syndicate and Shane Taylor Promotions will test out their teamwork for the first time on Collision in Vegas. With a shared goal of making money and hurting people, will the new superteam find success?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Palms Casino, Las Vegas, NV

AEW Collision SPOIILERS:

Match results from Wednesday night's recorded show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

AEW World Trios Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido vs. The Lethal Twist

Continental Cup First Round: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Continental Cup First Round: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nigel McGuinness

Continental Cup First Round: Brian Cage vs. Hechicero

Mercedes Moné vs. Zayda Steel

Divine Dominion in action

The Hurt Syndicate & Shane Taylor Promotions in action