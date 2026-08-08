AEW Collision Preview (8/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It was announced last week that a new tournament would begin in AEW to decide the fate of the Continental Championship at AEW All In London. The Continental Cup is a single-elimination tournament featuring 16 AEW wrestlers, including the current champion, Jon Moxley.

All tournament matches will have no time limits and no outside interference. The first and second rounds matches are determined via blind draw and the tournament kicks off tonight and will end on August 30 at Wembley Stadium. The winner will win the Continental Cup trophy and the Continental Championship.

The first round begins in Colorado Springs on AEW Collision with three randomly selected matchups. Don Callis Family member Jake Doyle will take on the inaugural Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston, for the first time in AEW. The two brawlers have wrestled once before at an NJPW STRONG taping in 2022 and Kingston walked away with the win.

The 2026 AEW Continental Challenge Cup lineup | All Elite Wrestling

Despite both being on the AEW roster since the promotion's infancy, Orange Cassidy and Matt Sydal have never met in singles action before. That changes tonight when they battle in the opening round of the Continental Cup.

Rounding out the first round matches on AEW Collision is Claudio Castagnoli versus Ace Austin. Castagnoli and Austin have collided previously in faction warfare between the Death Riders and the Bang Bang Gang, but never one-on-one.

Who will advance to the next round of the Continental Cup from tonight's slate of matches?

All Elite Women

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Persephone's dreams of becoming TBS Champion came to a halt after Kris Statlander appeared and prevented her from cheating to defeat Maya World. Persephone got her revenge on Kris Statlander when she defeated the former world champion at AEW Grand Slam Mexico with Hikaru Shida's assistance.

However, Persephone and Hikaru Shida still have a score to settle with Maya World. They'll face the TBS Champion and Hyan tonight in a tag team match. Which team will walk away with the win?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: The Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Maya World & Hyan vs. Persephone & Hikaru Shida

Continental Cup First Round: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ace Austin

Continental Cup First Round: Jake Doyle vs. Eddie Kingston

Continental Cup First Round: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal