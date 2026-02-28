AEW Collision Spoilers for Feb. 28 Show in Denver, Colorado

All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

On Dynamite, it was announced that Thunder Rosa will get her shot at the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla next week in El Paso, Texas.

But before we get there, Rosa will team with the former Champion Kris Statlander tonight on Collision to take on Thekla's teammates in the Triangle of Madness, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Later on in the show, during a backstage interview with TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada interrupted and proposed the idea that Protokada unite as a tag team for the first time this weekend on Collision.

During the Mile High Madness main event, it was announced that Fletcher and Okada will face Top Flight on Collision on Saturday night. This match will likely go a long way toward continuing to use Konosuke Takeshita as the third wheel in the friendship among these three men. Eventually, Fletcher is going to be forced to pick a side between these two stablemates who absolutely hate each other.

But that wasn't the only match announced during Mile High Madness, as it appears AEW ran down the entire card for Saturday during the main event.

Here is everything that's currently announced for the February 7 episode of AEW Collision:

Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin

Protokada vs. Top Flight

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal

Andrade El Idolo vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders in an eight-man tag

The Brawling Birds in action

We'll hear from AEW Men's and Women's World Champions MJF and Thekla

Full spoilers for this Saturday's episode can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Collision results for Feb 28

AEW World Champion MJF and AEW World Trios Champion Kevin Knight had a face to face segment in the ring.

The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero). Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley got into a brawl after.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Tomohiro Ishii

"Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Zayda Steel

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jay Lethal

The Brawling Birds defeated Gypsy Mac and Tyler R

Protokada (Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Top Flight