AEW Collision Spoilers for Feb. 28 Show in Denver, Colorado
All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.
On Dynamite, it was announced that Thunder Rosa will get her shot at the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla next week in El Paso, Texas.
But before we get there, Rosa will team with the former Champion Kris Statlander tonight on Collision to take on Thekla's teammates in the Triangle of Madness, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.
Later on in the show, during a backstage interview with TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada interrupted and proposed the idea that Protokada unite as a tag team for the first time this weekend on Collision.
During the Mile High Madness main event, it was announced that Fletcher and Okada will face Top Flight on Collision on Saturday night. This match will likely go a long way toward continuing to use Konosuke Takeshita as the third wheel in the friendship among these three men. Eventually, Fletcher is going to be forced to pick a side between these two stablemates who absolutely hate each other.
But that wasn't the only match announced during Mile High Madness, as it appears AEW ran down the entire card for Saturday during the main event.
Here is everything that's currently announced for the February 7 episode of AEW Collision:
- Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin
- Protokada vs. Top Flight
- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- The Don Callis Family vs. Death Riders in an eight-man tag
- The Brawling Birds in action
- We'll hear from AEW Men's and Women's World Champions MJF and Thekla
Full spoilers for this Saturday's episode can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider.
AEW Collision results for Feb 28
- AEW World Champion MJF and AEW World Trios Champion Kevin Knight had a face to face segment in the ring.
- The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero). Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley got into a brawl after.
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Tomohiro Ishii
- "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Zayda Steel
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jay Lethal
- The Brawling Birds defeated Gypsy Mac and Tyler R
- Protokada (Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Top Flight
- Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander defeated Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime