It's nearly time for a Revolution.

The seventh annual AEW pay-per-view is set to take over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, for the second year in a row, but the landscape of All Elite Wrestling has drastically changed over the past 12 months.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is once again the AEW Men's World Champion, and he'll be riding into battle against his longtime rival, and fellow two-time champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. The company's main character earned this title opportunity by defeating Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia, but he'd better make this one count. It very well could be his last chance ever to win the top prize in AEW.

The Real Main Character. pic.twitter.com/YkGgREpqOp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 23, 2026

Jon Moxley is no stranger to wearing gold inside the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. Last year, he successfully defended the AEW Men's World Championship against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in the Revolution main event. This year, he'll be looking to do similar when he defends the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.

Mox has been unable to knock off The Alpha during their last two encounters, and he's desperate enough to avenge his loss during last year's Continental Classic that he has agreed to suspend the title's 20-minute time limit for this bout.

The AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line on March 15 as the two top teams in the history of the company, FTR and The Young Bucks, fight to prove which team is truly the best.

Young Bucks | AEW

Here's everything we currently know about AEW Revolution 2026. Check back for updates as more matches are announced in the coming weeks.

AEW Revolution 2026 date:

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

AEW Revolution 2026 time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Revolution 2026 location:

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

How To Watch AEW Revolution 2026:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.

AEW Revolution 2026 (Announced):

Unknown Stipulation: MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship

No Time Limit: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Continental Championship