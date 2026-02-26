How to Watch AEW Revolution 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
It's nearly time for a Revolution.
The seventh annual AEW pay-per-view is set to take over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, for the second year in a row, but the landscape of All Elite Wrestling has drastically changed over the past 12 months.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is once again the AEW Men's World Champion, and he'll be riding into battle against his longtime rival, and fellow two-time champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. The company's main character earned this title opportunity by defeating Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia, but he'd better make this one count. It very well could be his last chance ever to win the top prize in AEW.
Jon Moxley is no stranger to wearing gold inside the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. Last year, he successfully defended the AEW Men's World Championship against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in the Revolution main event. This year, he'll be looking to do similar when he defends the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.
Mox has been unable to knock off The Alpha during their last two encounters, and he's desperate enough to avenge his loss during last year's Continental Classic that he has agreed to suspend the title's 20-minute time limit for this bout.
The AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line on March 15 as the two top teams in the history of the company, FTR and The Young Bucks, fight to prove which team is truly the best.
Here's everything we currently know about AEW Revolution 2026. Check back for updates as more matches are announced in the coming weeks.
AEW Revolution 2026 date:
Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026
AEW Revolution 2026 time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW Revolution 2026 location:
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch AEW Revolution 2026:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW Revolution 2026 (Announced):
- Unknown Stipulation: MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship
- No Time Limit: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the Continental Championship
- FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com